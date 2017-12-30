League Two
Crawley1Stevenage0

Crawley Town 1-0 Stevenage

Enzio Boldewijn netted the winner as 10-man Crawley brought the curtain down on 2017 with a 1-0 victory over Stevenage.

Boldewijn's first-half goal secured Town only their seventh home League Two win in the calendar year, condemning Boro to their eighth successive away defeat.

The midfielder broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute from close range, reacting quickly to force the ball in after goalkeeper Joe Fryer could only parry a long-range shot from Mark Randall.

Crawley were reduced to 10 men just two minutes later with midfielder Josh Payne being shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Alex Samuel.

Recalled Crawley keeper Glenn Morris was brought into action for the first time when he saved a low shot from Joe Martin 12 minutes after the interval.

Ben Kennedy was also denied by Morris as Boro enjoyed more possession as the half wore on and the Crawley keeper ensured victory by superbly tipping over a goal-bound header from Matt Godden late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 22Lelan
  • 6Connolly
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 3Doherty
  • 2Young
  • 4PayneBooked at 35mins
  • 21Bulman
  • 25RandallSubstituted forMcNerneyat 62'minutes
  • 7BoldewijnSubstituted forMeiteat 82'minutes
  • 11Roberts

Substitutes

  • 5McNerney
  • 12Mersin
  • 18B Clifford
  • 19Evina
  • 23Verheydt
  • 26Meite
  • 27Sanoh

Stevenage

  • 1Fryer
  • 25HenrySubstituted forWhelpdaleat 60'minutes
  • 5Franks
  • 4KingBooked at 77mins
  • 3Martin
  • 30McKee
  • 2Smith
  • 17GormanSubstituted forPettat 60'minutes
  • 15SamuelSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24GoddenBooked at 75mins
  • 10Kennedy

Substitutes

  • 6Wilkinson
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 11Pett
  • 16Day
  • 18Conlon
  • 31Gray
  • 33Wilmot
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
2,075

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0.

Mark McKee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahim Meite (Crawley Town).

Booking

Jamie Gray (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jamie Gray (Stevenage).

Josh Lelan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.

Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).

Attempt missed. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Attempt saved. Matt Godden (Stevenage) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Ibrahim Meite replaces Enzio Boldewijn.

Attempt missed. Jack King (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Joe Martin (Stevenage).

Booking

Jack King (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack King (Stevenage).

Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Jamie Gray replaces Alex Samuel.

Booking

Matt Godden (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matt Godden (Stevenage).

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).

Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).

Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).

Attempt saved. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Joe McNerney replaces Mark Randall.

Hand ball by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Pett replaces Dale Gorman.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Chris Whelpdale replaces Ronnie Henry.

Foul by Josh Lelan (Crawley Town).

Alex Samuel (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton25156458233551
2Notts County25138443261747
3Lincoln City25127633201343
4Exeter2413383430442
5Coventry2512582718941
6Wycombe25117744341040
7Accrington2412483830840
8Colchester2511773527840
9Mansfield25101053528740
10Swindon24122103633338
11Newport259973329436
12Cambridge2510692531-636
13Carlisle259793634234
14Grimsby259792632-634
15Cheltenham2587103234-231
16Port Vale2594122933-431
17Stevenage2586113238-630
18Crawley2586112330-730
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2582152741-1426
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Chesterfield2556142646-2021
23Barnet2555152537-1220
24Forest Green2455142445-2120
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Children passing rugby balls to each other

Rugbytots Kintbury

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired