Crawley Town 1-0 Stevenage

Enzio Boldewijn netted the winner as 10-man Crawley brought the curtain down on 2017 with a 1-0 victory over Stevenage.

Boldewijn's first-half goal secured Town only their seventh home League Two win in the calendar year, condemning Boro to their eighth successive away defeat.

The midfielder broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute from close range, reacting quickly to force the ball in after goalkeeper Joe Fryer could only parry a long-range shot from Mark Randall.

Crawley were reduced to 10 men just two minutes later with midfielder Josh Payne being shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Alex Samuel.

Recalled Crawley keeper Glenn Morris was brought into action for the first time when he saved a low shot from Joe Martin 12 minutes after the interval.

Ben Kennedy was also denied by Morris as Boro enjoyed more possession as the half wore on and the Crawley keeper ensured victory by superbly tipping over a goal-bound header from Matt Godden late on.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.