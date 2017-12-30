Match ends, Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0.
Crawley Town 1-0 Stevenage
-
- From the section League Two
Enzio Boldewijn netted the winner as 10-man Crawley brought the curtain down on 2017 with a 1-0 victory over Stevenage.
Boldewijn's first-half goal secured Town only their seventh home League Two win in the calendar year, condemning Boro to their eighth successive away defeat.
The midfielder broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute from close range, reacting quickly to force the ball in after goalkeeper Joe Fryer could only parry a long-range shot from Mark Randall.
Crawley were reduced to 10 men just two minutes later with midfielder Josh Payne being shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Alex Samuel.
Recalled Crawley keeper Glenn Morris was brought into action for the first time when he saved a low shot from Joe Martin 12 minutes after the interval.
Ben Kennedy was also denied by Morris as Boro enjoyed more possession as the half wore on and the Crawley keeper ensured victory by superbly tipping over a goal-bound header from Matt Godden late on.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 22Lelan
- 6Connolly
- 15Yorwerth
- 3Doherty
- 2Young
- 4PayneBooked at 35mins
- 21Bulman
- 25RandallSubstituted forMcNerneyat 62'minutes
- 7BoldewijnSubstituted forMeiteat 82'minutes
- 11Roberts
Substitutes
- 5McNerney
- 12Mersin
- 18B Clifford
- 19Evina
- 23Verheydt
- 26Meite
- 27Sanoh
Stevenage
- 1Fryer
- 25HenrySubstituted forWhelpdaleat 60'minutes
- 5Franks
- 4KingBooked at 77mins
- 3Martin
- 30McKee
- 2Smith
- 17GormanSubstituted forPettat 60'minutes
- 15SamuelSubstituted forGrayat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 24GoddenBooked at 75mins
- 10Kennedy
Substitutes
- 6Wilkinson
- 7Whelpdale
- 11Pett
- 16Day
- 18Conlon
- 31Gray
- 33Wilmot
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 2,075
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 1, Stevenage 0.
Mark McKee (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Meite (Crawley Town).
Booking
Jamie Gray (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie Gray (Stevenage).
Josh Lelan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.
Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).
Attempt missed. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Glenn Morris.
Attempt saved. Matt Godden (Stevenage) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Ibrahim Meite replaces Enzio Boldewijn.
Attempt missed. Jack King (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Stevenage) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Booking
Jack King (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack King (Stevenage).
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Jamie Gray replaces Alex Samuel.
Booking
Matt Godden (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Godden (Stevenage).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Lewis Young (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Joe McNerney replaces Mark Randall.
Hand ball by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Tom Pett replaces Dale Gorman.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Chris Whelpdale replaces Ronnie Henry.
Foul by Josh Lelan (Crawley Town).
Alex Samuel (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.