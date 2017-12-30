Chesterfield 0-0 Colchester United

Chesterfield halted a run of three defeats in League Two by holding promotion-chasing Colchester to a goalless draw in a game of few chances at the Proact Stadium.

Joe Rowley had the best opportunity but his point-blank header failed to beat Sam Walker while Jake Eastwood made two good saves for Chesterfield.

Both teams had early chances with Sammie Szmodics forcing Eastwood into a diving save in the ninth minute before Rowley's near-post effort was blocked by the U's keeper.

Chesterfield had a great chance in the 32nd minute when a sliced clearance presented Rowley with a glorious chance but he headed straight at Walker.

Rowley curled a 20-yard shot just wide as Chesterfield finished the first half strongly and Jerome Binnom-Williams went close from the edge of the box at the start of the second.

Walker denied Binnom-Williams in the 55th minute but Eastwood rescued Chesterfield by beating away a Drey Wright shot two minutes later and although both sides pushed for a winner, the defences held out.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.