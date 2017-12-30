League Two
Chesterfield0Colchester0

Chesterfield 0-0 Colchester United

Chesterfield halted a run of three defeats in League Two by holding promotion-chasing Colchester to a goalless draw in a game of few chances at the Proact Stadium.

Joe Rowley had the best opportunity but his point-blank header failed to beat Sam Walker while Jake Eastwood made two good saves for Chesterfield.

Both teams had early chances with Sammie Szmodics forcing Eastwood into a diving save in the ninth minute before Rowley's near-post effort was blocked by the U's keeper.

Chesterfield had a great chance in the 32nd minute when a sliced clearance presented Rowley with a glorious chance but he headed straight at Walker.

Rowley curled a 20-yard shot just wide as Chesterfield finished the first half strongly and Jerome Binnom-Williams went close from the edge of the box at the start of the second.

Walker denied Binnom-Williams in the 55th minute but Eastwood rescued Chesterfield by beating away a Drey Wright shot two minutes later and although both sides pushed for a winner, the defences held out.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Eastwood
  • 26McCourt
  • 5Wiseman
  • 4HirdBooked at 6mins
  • 3Binnom-WilliamsBooked at 90mins
  • 28Weir
  • 25ReedBooked at 88mins
  • 15Rowley
  • 17Dimaio
  • 24Kellett
  • 9Dennis

Substitutes

  • 7Mitchell
  • 10O'Grady
  • 16Wakefield
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 29German
  • 30Parkin
  • 31Ofoegbu

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 6Kent
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 4Lapslie
  • 14Comley
  • 7Wright
  • 10SzmodicsSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
  • 17Reid
  • 19MandronSubstituted forGuthrieat 83'minutesBooked at 86mins

Substitutes

  • 12Kpekawa
  • 16Murray
  • 21Hanlan
  • 24Slater
  • 27Odelusi
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Gilmartin
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
5,537

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.

Booking

Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield).

Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Louis Reed (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).

Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kurtis Guthrie (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Colchester United).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Mikael Mandron.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Sammie Szmodics.

Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).

Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Kane Vincent-Young.

Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).

Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Drey Wright (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United).

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Sam Walker.

Attempt saved. Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Louis Reed.

Attempt missed. Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.

Attempt missed. Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).

Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Drey Wright.

Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton25156458233551
2Notts County25138443261747
3Lincoln City25127633201343
4Exeter2413383430442
5Coventry2512582718941
6Wycombe25117744341040
7Accrington2412483830840
8Colchester2511773527840
9Mansfield25101053528740
10Swindon24122103633338
11Newport259973329436
12Cambridge2510692531-636
13Carlisle259793634234
14Grimsby259792632-634
15Cheltenham2587103234-231
16Port Vale2594122933-431
17Stevenage2586113238-630
18Crawley2586112330-730
19Yeovil2576123545-1027
20Crewe2582152741-1426
21Morecambe2567122436-1225
22Chesterfield2556142646-2021
23Barnet2555152537-1220
24Forest Green2455142445-2120
View full League Two table

