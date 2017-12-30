Chesterfield 0-0 Colchester United

Match ends, Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.
Chesterfield halted a run of three defeats in League Two by holding promotion-chasing Colchester to a goalless draw in a game of few chances at the Proact Stadium.
Joe Rowley had the best opportunity but his point-blank header failed to beat Sam Walker while Jake Eastwood made two good saves for Chesterfield.
Both teams had early chances with Sammie Szmodics forcing Eastwood into a diving save in the ninth minute before Rowley's near-post effort was blocked by the U's keeper.
Chesterfield had a great chance in the 32nd minute when a sliced clearance presented Rowley with a glorious chance but he headed straight at Walker.
Rowley curled a 20-yard shot just wide as Chesterfield finished the first half strongly and Jerome Binnom-Williams went close from the edge of the box at the start of the second.
Walker denied Binnom-Williams in the 55th minute but Eastwood rescued Chesterfield by beating away a Drey Wright shot two minutes later and although both sides pushed for a winner, the defences held out.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Eastwood
- 26McCourt
- 5Wiseman
- 4HirdBooked at 6mins
- 3Binnom-WilliamsBooked at 90mins
- 28Weir
- 25ReedBooked at 88mins
- 15Rowley
- 17Dimaio
- 24Kellett
- 9Dennis
Substitutes
- 7Mitchell
- 10O'Grady
- 16Wakefield
- 19De Girolamo
- 29German
- 30Parkin
- 31Ofoegbu
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 6Kent
- 22Vincent-Young
- 4Lapslie
- 14Comley
- 7Wright
- 10SzmodicsSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
- 17Reid
- 19MandronSubstituted forGuthrieat 83'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 12Kpekawa
- 16Murray
- 21Hanlan
- 24Slater
- 27Odelusi
- 28Guthrie
- 29Gilmartin
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 5,537
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.
Booking
Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield).
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Louis Reed (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kurtis Guthrie (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louis Reed (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Kurtis Guthrie replaces Mikael Mandron.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jerome Binnom-Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Sammie Szmodics.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).
Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Lapslie (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jerome Binnom-Williams.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Kane Vincent-Young.
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
Brandon Comley (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Drey Wright (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Attempt saved. Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Louis Reed.
Attempt missed. Jerome Binnom-Williams (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 0, Colchester United 0.
Attempt missed. Joe Rowley (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).
Kyel Reid (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Drey Wright.
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.