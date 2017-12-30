Match ends, Carlisle United 0, Coventry City 1.
Carlisle United 0-1 Coventry City
Marc McNulty struck five minutes after half-time to lift Coventry up to fifth in League Two with a victory that ended Carlisle's three-match winning sequence.
McNulty, however, was guilty of wasting the chance to give the Sky Blues a two-goal cushion as his 76th-minute penalty was saved by Carlisle goalkeeper Jack Bonham.
Both sides struggled for the ascendancy in the early stages, with a distinct lack of goalmouth action.
Coventry produced the first real chance in the 17th minute when McNulty's firmly struck 18-yard drive cannoned into a defender and was cleared.
Carlisle finally forced their way into the game as an attacking force with Tom Parkes bursting forward to keep City's goalkeeper Lee Burge busy dealing with his volleyed effort.
The visitors' best effort in the opening period came from Tom Bayliss, whose stinging shot was parried by Bonham at the near post.
A defensive mistake let in McNulty to give Coventry the lead five minutes after the restart.
Clint Hill misjudged the bounce of a ball over the top leaving the Coventry striker with the simple task of slipping the ball past Bonham from well inside the area.
It should have been 2-0 in the 58th minute when Coventry broke quickly for Bayliss to hit the post.
And Bonham kept Carlisle in it with a 76th-minute penalty save from McNulty's spot-kick after Mike Jones had brought down Bayliss in the box.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5Liddle
- 29Hill
- 6ParkesSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 61'minutes
- 17Brown
- 19LambeSubstituted forEtuhuat 76'minutes
- 8Jones
- 11DevittBooked at 85mins
- 3GraingerBooked at 67mins
- 9HopeSubstituted forMillerat 71'minutes
- 14Bennett
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Cosgrove
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 21Etuhu
- 22Bacon
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4WillisSubstituted forHyamat 18'minutes
- 12DaviesBooked at 80mins
- 3Stokes
- 22Kelly-Evans
- 8Doyle
- 26Shipley
- 30Bayliss
- 10McNulty
- 16BeavonSubstituted forNazonat 45'minutesSubstituted forBiamouat 56'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 9Biamou
- 13O'Brien
- 15Hyam
- 18Nazon
- 24Haynes
- 31Stevenson
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 5,807
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 0, Coventry City 1.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Danny Grainger.
Attempt missed. Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).
Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Clint Hill.
Attempt blocked. Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kelvin Etuhu (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Bayliss (Coventry City).
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Tom Davies (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Carlisle United).
Tom Davies (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Kelvin Etuhu replaces Reggie Lambe.
Penalty saved! Marc McNulty (Coventry City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Michael Jones (Carlisle United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Coventry City. Jordan Shipley draws a foul in the penalty area.
Clint Hill (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Shaun Miller replaces Hallam Hope.
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).
Booking
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Tom Bayliss (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.