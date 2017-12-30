Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 3.
Grimsby Town 0-3 Accrington Stanley
Accrington Stanley picked up their first win in five league games as they comfortably beat Grimsby Town.
Billy Kee's penalty and further goals from Sean McConville and Kayden Jackson gave John Coleman's side the victory at Blundell Park.
McConville went close just before half-time as he curled a free-kick round the hosts' wall, but Ben Killip managed to get across quickly to palm the ball away for a corner.
The visitors eventually took the lead just after the break when McConville was tripped inside the penalty area, giving Billy Kee the chance from the spot, and he made no mistake as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.
And McConville was again involved as Accrington doubled their lead, with the midfielder latching on to a cross from the right to head the ball into the roof of the net.
Jackson then made sure of the points when he drove into the penalty area from the left and fired high into the net to give Accrington a long-awaited win.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 30Killip
- 12Mills
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 2DaviesBooked at 22mins
- 20JaiyesimiSubstituted forCardwellat 66'minutes
- 8RoseSubstituted forBerrettat 82'minutes
- 19Summerfield
- 27Dembele
- 10JonesSubstituted forHooperat 76'minutes
- 29MattBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 7Berrett
- 9Hooper
- 14Osborne
- 17Cardwell
- 21Vernon
- 25Woolford
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 3Hughes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 4Donacien
- 7Clark
- 8BrownBooked at 37mins
- 6Nolan
- 11McConvilleSubstituted forWatsonat 90+2'minutes
- 10JacksonBooked at 31minsSubstituted forWilksat 87'minutes
- 29KeeSubstituted forHmamiat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Leacock-McLeod
- 15Sykes
- 16Stryjek
- 19Wilks
- 20Ogle
- 41Hmami
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 4,188
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 3.
Attempt saved. Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Josh Hmami replaces Billy Kee.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Niall Watson replaces Sean McConville.
Attempt missed. Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Attempt saved. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Danny Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Mallik Wilks replaces Kayden Jackson.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Attempt blocked. Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) header from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ben Richards-Everton.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. James Berrett replaces Mitch Rose.
Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 3. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Janoi Donacien.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. JJ Hooper replaces Sam Jones.
Booking
Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Brown (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamille Matt (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Clarke (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Cardwell replaces Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt blocked. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sam Jones (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 2. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Billy Kee with a cross.
Attempt missed. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Accrington Stanley. Sean McConville draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley).
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.