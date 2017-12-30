Match ends, Southend United 1, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Southend United 1-2 Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section League One
High-flying Shrewsbury moved to within two points of League One leaders Wigan with a win at Southend.
The second-placed Shrews opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Alex Rodman sped down the left flank and delivered a cross which Shrimpers defender Ben Coker headed past his own goalkeeper Mark Oxley from close range.
Shrewsbury doubled their lead five minutes before the break when on-loan Norwich midfielder Ben Godfrey latched onto Ryan Leonard's attempted clearance from Shaun Whalley's right-wing corner and sent a superb long-range shot into the top right-hand corner of the net.
Southend got back into the game five minutes into the second half, with Leonard heading home Stephen McLaughlin's left-wing corner at the near post.
And the home side should have levelled in the 74th minute when Shrews goalkeeper Dean Henderson parried out an effort from Simon Cox, only for Nile Ranger to fire the rebound straight at the on-loan Manchester United shot-stopper as Southend slipped to a fourth defeat in five games.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 6TurnerBooked at 64mins
- 5FerdinandSubstituted forWhiteat 12'minutes
- 3Coker
- 44WrightBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMcGlashanat 53'minutes
- 18Leonard
- 4Wordsworth
- 11McLaughlin
- 10CoxSubstituted forRobinsonat 83'minutes
- 50Ranger
Substitutes
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 16Yearwood
- 17McGlashan
- 27Kyprianou
- 31Robinson
- 48White
Shrewsbury
- 1Henderson
- 13Bolton
- 22Nsiala
- 5Sadler
- 6Beckles
- 4Godfrey
- 7WhalleyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forRileyat 89'minutes
- 8Ogogo
- 23RodmanBooked at 90mins
- 20NolanSubstituted forMorrisat 77'minutes
- 9MorrisSubstituted forJohn-Lewisat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Riley
- 10Dodds
- 11Gnahoua
- 14John-Lewis
- 15MacGillivray
- 16Morris
- 17Adams
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
- Attendance:
- 7,076
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, Shrewsbury Town 2.
Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).
Joe Riley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Shrewsbury Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Joe Riley replaces Shaun Whalley.
Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Ben Coker (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Theo Robinson replaces Simon Cox.
Attempt missed. Omar Beckles (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bryn Morris replaces Jon Nolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Lenell John-Lewis replaces Carlton Morris.
Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Nile Ranger (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Simon Cox (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).
Simon Cox (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. John White (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Aristote Nsiala.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Wordsworth (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jon Nolan (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Michael Turner.
Attempt missed. Aristote Nsiala (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. James Bolton (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Michael Turner (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).
Carlton Morris (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Nile Ranger (Southend United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.