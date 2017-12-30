Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Northampton Town 1.
Portsmouth 3-1 Northampton Town
-
Ollie Hawkins scored twice to fire Portsmouth to another victory as they came from behind to win against Northampton.
Pompey made it eight wins from their last 10 matches to stay in the play-off places heading into 2018.
The home side could have taken the lead after just six minutes when Hawkins was played in by Brett Pitman but visiting goalkeeper Matt Ingram was quick off his line to make the save.
Northampton then surprised the hosts when they went ahead in the 36th minute through Chris Long, who calmly slotted the ball past Luke McGee.
But Pompey hit back moments later through Matty Kennedy when he cut in from the left wing to drill a right-footed shot into the bottom corner.
Portsmouth then took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Hawkins headed Christian Burgess' cross over Ingram's head.
Hawkins got his second of the match to seal the points, arriving at the back post to nod in a Kennedy cross.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 20Thompson
- 6Burgess
- 5Clarke
- 17Donohue
- 4RoseSubstituted forMayat 29'minutes
- 33Close
- 26EvansSubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
- 8PitmanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forChaplinat 89'minutes
- 11KennedyBooked at 90mins
- 9Hawkins
Substitutes
- 14Main
- 18Lowe
- 19Chaplin
- 23Bennett
- 30May
- 31Casey
- 35Bass
Northampton
- 13Ingram
- 2Moloney
- 26Poole
- 6Taylor
- 3Buchanan
- 22Crooks
- 29Grimes
- 37McGuganBooked at 45mins
- 21O'TooleSubstituted forFoleyat 59'minutes
- 19LongSubstituted forRichardsat 72'minutes
- 14HoskinsSubstituted forPowellat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 7Waters
- 8Foley
- 9Richards
- 11Powell
- 17McWilliams
- 20Smith
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 18,539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Northampton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).
David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Brett Pitman.
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.
Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Adam May (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).
Regan Poole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Marc Richards replaces Chris Long.
Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).
Lewis McGugan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Daniel Powell replaces Sam Hoskins.
Attempt saved. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).
Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Ben Close (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Foley replaces John-Joe O'Toole.
Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.