League One
Portsmouth3Northampton1

Portsmouth 3-1 Northampton Town

Ollie Hawkins scored twice to fire Portsmouth to another victory as they came from behind to win against Northampton.

Pompey made it eight wins from their last 10 matches to stay in the play-off places heading into 2018.

The home side could have taken the lead after just six minutes when Hawkins was played in by Brett Pitman but visiting goalkeeper Matt Ingram was quick off his line to make the save.

Northampton then surprised the hosts when they went ahead in the 36th minute through Chris Long, who calmly slotted the ball past Luke McGee.

But Pompey hit back moments later through Matty Kennedy when he cut in from the left wing to drill a right-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Portsmouth then took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Hawkins headed Christian Burgess' cross over Ingram's head.

Hawkins got his second of the match to seal the points, arriving at the back post to nod in a Kennedy cross.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 17Donohue
  • 4RoseSubstituted forMayat 29'minutes
  • 33Close
  • 26EvansSubstituted forLoweat 45'minutes
  • 8PitmanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forChaplinat 89'minutes
  • 11KennedyBooked at 90mins
  • 9Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 14Main
  • 18Lowe
  • 19Chaplin
  • 23Bennett
  • 30May
  • 31Casey
  • 35Bass

Northampton

  • 13Ingram
  • 2Moloney
  • 26Poole
  • 6Taylor
  • 3Buchanan
  • 22Crooks
  • 29Grimes
  • 37McGuganBooked at 45mins
  • 21O'TooleSubstituted forFoleyat 59'minutes
  • 19LongSubstituted forRichardsat 72'minutes
  • 14HoskinsSubstituted forPowellat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cornell
  • 7Waters
  • 8Foley
  • 9Richards
  • 11Powell
  • 17McWilliams
  • 20Smith
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
18,539

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Northampton Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Northampton Town 1.

Attempt missed. Daniel Powell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

David Buchanan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Conor Chaplin replaces Brett Pitman.

Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Brendon Moloney.

Attempt missed. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Adam May (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Northampton Town).

Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).

Regan Poole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Marc Richards replaces Chris Long.

Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth).

Lewis McGugan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).

Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Daniel Powell replaces Sam Hoskins.

Attempt saved. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town).

Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Ben Close (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Foley replaces John-Joe O'Toole.

Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury24156332151751
3Blackburn24146444222248
4Scunthorpe25137536221446
5Bradford2514384033745
6Portsmouth25132103228441
7Rotherham25123104334939
8Peterborough2511594236638
9Charlton2410773130137
10Doncaster2596102827133
11Fleetwood2596103538-333
12Oxford Utd258893838032
13Southend2587103040-1031
14Walsall247983133-230
15Blackpool2578103236-429
16Bristol Rovers2592143442-829
17MK Dons2578102735-829
18Gillingham2561092528-328
19Oldham2577113947-828
20Plymouth2577112534-928
21Wimbledon2466122031-1124
22Northampton2565142045-2523
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2445151937-1817
View full League One table

