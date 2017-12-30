League One
Walsall1Rotherham2

Walsall 1-2 Rotherham United

David Ball scored one and set up the other as Rotherham kept on the tails of League One's top six with a win at Walsall.

The Millers led inside a minute as Walsall failed to clear a free-kick and Ball squared across the face of the six-yard box for defender Semi Ajayi to tap home.

Walsall, though, were quickly level as Luke Leahy's 12th-minute cross picked out Joe Edwards to bullet a header into the top corner from 10 yards.

The Saddlers had a golden chance to go ahead in the 40th minute as Erhun Oztumer latched on to Daniel Agyei's through ball and cut inside a defender, only to roll a shot inches wide of Marek Rodak's near post.

But it was Rotherham who regained the lead after 58 minutes as Ball bundled substitute Kieffer Moore's deflected header past Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie from close range.

The hosts could have levelled for a second time but substitute Simeon Jackson fluffed straight at Rodak from inside the six-yard box after an Ajayi error gifted him the ball.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Gillespie
  • 6Devlin
  • 24Roberts
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3LeahySubstituted forCandlinat 85'minutes
  • 19Ismail
  • 7ChambersBooked at 80mins
  • 2Edwards
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forKouhyarat 61'minutes
  • 10Oztumer
  • 32AgyeiSubstituted forJacksonat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Jackson
  • 13Roberts
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Kinsella
  • 17Flanagan
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 36Candlin

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 2Emmanuel
  • 4Vaulks
  • 5Ajayi
  • 3MattockBooked at 85mins
  • 7Forde
  • 8FrecklingtonSubstituted forWoodat 63'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 17Towell
  • 23R Williams
  • 21YatesSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
  • 10BallSubstituted forNewellat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6Wood
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 22Newell
  • 24Moore
  • 25Cummings
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
4,685

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 1, Rotherham United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Rotherham United 2.

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces David Ball.

Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Walsall).

Foul by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).

Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kieffer Moore.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Mitchell Candlin replaces Luke Leahy.

Booking

Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).

Booking

Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Foul by David Ball (Rotherham United).

Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kory Roberts (Walsall).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

Booking

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kory Roberts.

Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Walsall) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Daniel Agyei.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Wood replaces Lee Frecklington.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury24156332151751
3Blackburn24146444222248
4Scunthorpe25137536221446
5Bradford2514384033745
6Portsmouth25132103228441
7Rotherham25123104334939
8Peterborough2511594236638
9Charlton2410773130137
10Doncaster2596102827133
11Fleetwood2596103538-333
12Oxford Utd258893838032
13Southend2587103040-1031
14Walsall247983133-230
15Blackpool2578103236-429
16Bristol Rovers2592143442-829
17MK Dons2578102735-829
18Gillingham2561092528-328
19Oldham2577113947-828
20Plymouth2577112534-928
21Wimbledon2466122031-1124
22Northampton2565142045-2523
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2445151937-1817
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Children passing rugby balls to each other

Rugbytots Kintbury

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired