Match ends, Walsall 1, Rotherham United 2.
Walsall 1-2 Rotherham United
David Ball scored one and set up the other as Rotherham kept on the tails of League One's top six with a win at Walsall.
The Millers led inside a minute as Walsall failed to clear a free-kick and Ball squared across the face of the six-yard box for defender Semi Ajayi to tap home.
Walsall, though, were quickly level as Luke Leahy's 12th-minute cross picked out Joe Edwards to bullet a header into the top corner from 10 yards.
The Saddlers had a golden chance to go ahead in the 40th minute as Erhun Oztumer latched on to Daniel Agyei's through ball and cut inside a defender, only to roll a shot inches wide of Marek Rodak's near post.
But it was Rotherham who regained the lead after 58 minutes as Ball bundled substitute Kieffer Moore's deflected header past Walsall goalkeeper Mark Gillespie from close range.
The hosts could have levelled for a second time but substitute Simeon Jackson fluffed straight at Rodak from inside the six-yard box after an Ajayi error gifted him the ball.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Gillespie
- 6Devlin
- 24Roberts
- 5Guthrie
- 3LeahySubstituted forCandlinat 85'minutes
- 19Ismail
- 7ChambersBooked at 80mins
- 2Edwards
- 11MorrisSubstituted forKouhyarat 61'minutes
- 10Oztumer
- 32AgyeiSubstituted forJacksonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Jackson
- 13Roberts
- 14Wilson
- 15Kinsella
- 17Flanagan
- 25Kouhyar
- 36Candlin
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 2Emmanuel
- 4Vaulks
- 5Ajayi
- 3MattockBooked at 85mins
- 7Forde
- 8FrecklingtonSubstituted forWoodat 63'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 17Towell
- 23R Williams
- 21YatesSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
- 10BallSubstituted forNewellat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 6Wood
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 20Ihiekwe
- 22Newell
- 24Moore
- 25Cummings
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 4,685
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Rotherham United 2.
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joe Newell replaces David Ball.
Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Walsall).
Foul by Anthony Forde (Rotherham United).
Maz Kouhyar (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kieffer Moore.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Mitchell Candlin replaces Luke Leahy.
Booking
Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Zeli Ismail (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Mattock (Rotherham United).
Booking
Adam Chambers (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Foul by David Ball (Rotherham United).
Joe Edwards (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kory Roberts (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Booking
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kory Roberts.
Attempt saved. Simeon Jackson (Walsall) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Simeon Jackson replaces Daniel Agyei.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Joe Mattock (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Wood replaces Lee Frecklington.