Hull City v Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham are 11th in the Championship, having reached the play-off semi-finals last season

Hull City's top scorer Jarrod Bowen could start against Fulham, having had to make do with a place on the bench for the Tigers' past two matches.

Jon Toral is likely to miss out after sustaining a knock against Derby on Boxing Day, while Kamil Grosicki (ankle) will be assessed.

Aboubakar Kamara is being monitored by Fulham after missing the 4-2 win at Cardiff because of illness.

Rui Fonte and Lucas Piazon may also be recalled by the Cottagers.

SAM's prediction Home win 34% Draw 28% Away win 38%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

MATCH FACTS