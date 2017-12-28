Barnsley v Reading
Barnsley could hand a first start since November to centre-back Angus MacDonald for the visit of Reading.
Midfielder Stevie Mallan looks set to continue after his debut on Boxing Day while Brad Potts (virus) may return.
Reading midfielder Liam Kelly (illness) missed the trip to Bristol City on Tuesday but is in contention to return.
Fellow midfielders John Swift (hamstring), George Evans (thigh) and Garath McCleary will all be assessed before the trip to Oakwell.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 36%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 36%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"Players are very disappointed at not getting results of late, but the confidence is there and they know what they can do.
"Sometimes you need to have that bit of luck to score, finish or be clinical and that makes it easier to play games.
"You always want to win games and, if you're not, it's very frustrating. If you start losing a couple in a row, every game becomes more important.
"But we try not to put the emphasis on that and stay together and in the moment."
Match facts
- Barnsley are winless in six home league matches (D1 L5) against Reading, since winning 3-0 in August 1996 in the season they won promotion to the Premier League.
- The Royals have kept eight clean sheets in their last 13 league games against the Tykes (W8 D3 L2).
- Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently on the longest winless run in the Championship, having not won any of their last nine games in the competition (D3 L6).
- Dave Edwards has been involved in five goals in his last two Championship appearances against Barnsley (three goals, two assists).
- The Tykes have conceded a league-high 22 goals in the first half this term, despite only two of those coming in the first 15 minutes.
- 72% of Reading's goals in the Championship this term have been scored in the second half (21 of 29); a league-high proportion.