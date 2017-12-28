Championship
Birmingham15:00Leeds
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Leeds United

On-loan Sam Gallagher's strike at Sunderland, prior to his second-half sending off, was his second goal in as many games
Bottom club Birmingham have striker Sam Gallagher available again following his one-match ban for the visit of Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds.

Midfielder David Davis is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up as Blues seek a first win in eight games.

Leeds playmaker Samuel Saiz is back after two games out with a calf issue.

Ronaldo Vieira will be assessed after suffering a knock in the 2-1 win at Burton on Boxing Day, while Stuart Dallas could be missing again.

Dallas scored twice in Leeds' 2-1 victory at St Andrew's in April 2016 - one of three wins in the Yorkshire side's last four unbeaten visits.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga continued his comeback with a 15-minute spell off the bench against the Brewers and is pushing for a start for fifth-placed Leeds.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have won only two of their last nine Championship matches against Leeds United.
  • Blues have won just twice in 13 Championship games under Steve Cotterill, during which they have scored just five goals.
  • Leeds have not won their final league match in a calendar year since 2009, when they won 4-2 at Stockport County.
  • Birmingham have scored just 12 league goals in 24 games this term - comfortably the lowest of any team in the Football League.
  • Thomas Christiansen's side have had five different players contribute five-plus Championship goals this term: Kemar Roofe (7), Samu Saiz (5), Kalvin Phillips (5), Ezgjan Alioski (5) and Pierre-Michel Lasogga (5) - the largest spread of any team.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

