Birmingham City v Leeds United

Bottom club Birmingham have striker Sam Gallagher available again following his one-match ban for the visit of Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds.
Midfielder David Davis is also pushing for a return to the starting line-up as Blues seek a first win in eight games.
Leeds playmaker Samuel Saiz is back after two games out with a calf issue.
Ronaldo Vieira will be assessed after suffering a knock in the 2-1 win at Burton on Boxing Day, while Stuart Dallas could be missing again.
Dallas scored twice in Leeds' 2-1 victory at St Andrew's in April 2016 - one of three wins in the Yorkshire side's last four unbeaten visits.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga continued his comeback with a 15-minute spell off the bench against the Brewers and is pushing for a start for fifth-placed Leeds.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 31%
|Draw 29%
|Away win 40%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won only two of their last nine Championship matches against Leeds United.
- Blues have won just twice in 13 Championship games under Steve Cotterill, during which they have scored just five goals.
- Leeds have not won their final league match in a calendar year since 2009, when they won 4-2 at Stockport County.
- Birmingham have scored just 12 league goals in 24 games this term - comfortably the lowest of any team in the Football League.
- Thomas Christiansen's side have had five different players contribute five-plus Championship goals this term: Kemar Roofe (7), Samu Saiz (5), Kalvin Phillips (5), Ezgjan Alioski (5) and Pierre-Michel Lasogga (5) - the largest spread of any team.