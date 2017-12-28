Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest forward Daryl Murphy is expected to face his former club Sunderland after being left out of the Boxing Day loss to Sheffield Wednesday.
Midfielder David Vaughan also missed the game against the Owls and faces a fitness test for Saturday's match.
Sunderland are likely to be without top goalscorer Lewis Grabban, who has a calf problem.
Midfielders Didier Ndong (ankle) and Darron Gibson (groin) could also be absent for the Black Cats.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between these sides at the City Ground since August 2008 in the League Cup - Sunderland won 2-1 with goals from Phil Bardsley and David Healy.
- The Black Cats have not lost twice to Forest in a league season since 1984-85, having already lost 1-0 earlier this season.
- Forest have won five of their past seven league games at the City Ground (L2), although the two defeats have come in the most recent three games there (0-2 v Cardiff and 0-3 v Sheffield Wednesday).
- Sunderland have not won any of their past nine final matches in a calendar year (D4 L5) since beating Bolton in 2007.
- Barrie McKay has provided seven assists from open play in the Championship this term; the most of any player in the competition.
- Lewis Grabban has scored 43% of his team's goals in the Championship this season (12 of 28); the highest percentage of any player for his team.