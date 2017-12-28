Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Steve Bruce's 847 matches as a manager are shaded by Tony Pulis, who has taken charge of 1,043 games
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

New Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis takes charge for the first time against promotion rivals Aston Villa.

Pulis watched from the stand, with Craig Liddle in the dug-out, for the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Bolton, which moved Boro seventh in the Championship.

Villa have captain John Terry back in full training after nine matches out with his broken metatarsal.

They will also check on the injury suffered by top scorer Albert Adomah in Tuesday's defeat at Brentford.

The 12-goal winger was forced off after a kick in the stomach early on and is a doubt to face his former club.

Steve Bruce's eighth-placed Villa already have centre-half Chris Samba (hamstring), midfielder Henri Lansbury (hamstring) and strikers Gabby Agbonlahor (ankle) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) out, but on-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah made a scoring return at Griffin Park after replacing Adomah.

SAM's prediction
Home win 48%Draw 26%Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between these sides at the Riverside since May 2009 in the Premier League - Boro are winless in four home league meetings with Villa.
  • Villa failed to score in two home matches against Middlesbrough inside a week in September (0-0 in the Championship, 0-2 in the League Cup).
  • Tony Pulis has never lost a home league match against Steve Bruce, keeping five clean sheets in those six games.
  • Steve Bruce has managed nine league matches at the Riverside and not recorded a single victory. No side of his has scored in any of his last six league visits, since an Emile Heskey goal for Birmingham in September 2004.
  • Since the start of last season, Britt Assombalonga has scored more goals in the Championship (26) than any other player currently playing in the competition.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

