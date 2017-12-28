Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Steve Bruce's (right) 847 matches as a manager are shaded by Tony Pulis (left), who has taken charge of 1,043 games

New Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis takes charge for the first time against promotion rivals Aston Villa.

Pulis watched from the stand, with Craig Liddle in the dug-out, for the 2-0 Boxing Day win at Bolton, which moved Boro seventh in the Championship.

Villa have captain John Terry back in full training after nine matches out with his broken metatarsal.

They will also check on the injury suffered by top scorer Albert Adomah in Tuesday's defeat at Brentford.

The 12-goal winger was forced off after a kick in the stomach early on and is a doubt to face his former club.

Steve Bruce's eighth-placed Villa already have centre-half Chris Samba (hamstring), midfielder Henri Lansbury (hamstring) and strikers Gabby Agbonlahor (ankle) and Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) out, but on-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah made a scoring return at Griffin Park after replacing Adomah.

SAM's prediction Home win 48% Draw 26% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts