Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Bolton
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers

Adam Le Fondre
Striker Adam Le Fondre has failed to score in any of his past 16 games for Bolton
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United have midfielder John Fleck back following a three-match ban.

But David Brooks has been suffering with tonsillitis, while defender Kieron Freeman (knee) and striker Ched Evans (ankle) both remain sidelined.

Adam Le Fondre could return for Bolton after missing the past four games through illness.

However, defender Andrew Taylor may miss out after being forced off during the Boxing Day defeat by Middlesbrough.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in three home league matches against Bolton (W2 D1) since losing 2-1 in November 1999.
  • Bolton have not kept a clean sheet at Bramall Lane in any of their past 12 visits there since a 1-0 win in March 1970 under manager Nat Lofthouse.
  • The Blades have scored at least once in each of their last eight home games; the joint-longest current run in the Championship (along with Sunderland).
  • Bolton are still looking for their first away victory in the league this term, with only Birmingham (3) taking fewer points on the road than them (5).
  • Leon Clarke has scored 14 league goals for the Blades this term, while his next will equal his most in a single season for the same club (15 for Bury in 2015-16 and Coventry in 2013-14).
  • 48% of Bolton's goals in the Championship this season have come from set-piece situations (11 of 23); a league-high proportion.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
