Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Ollie Watkins has scored eight goals in 25 games since joining Brentford from Exeter

Ollie Watkins could be back for Brentford after missing the Bees' Boxing Day victory over Aston Villa with a foot injury.

But John Egan (head) and fellow defenders Josh Clarke (ankle) and Henrik Dalsgaard (heel) are doubts.

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen might be without striker Gary Hooper, who sustained a knock during the win at Nottingham Forest.

Almen Abdi could start after impressing as a substitute at the City Ground.

SAM's prediction Home win 51% Draw 26% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts