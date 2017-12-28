Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Ollie Watkins could be back for Brentford after missing the Bees' Boxing Day victory over Aston Villa with a foot injury.
But John Egan (head) and fellow defenders Josh Clarke (ankle) and Henrik Dalsgaard (heel) are doubts.
Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen might be without striker Gary Hooper, who sustained a knock during the win at Nottingham Forest.
Almen Abdi could start after impressing as a substitute at the City Ground.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 51%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Bees have won one of their past 11 home matches against Wednesday in all competitions (D5 L5).
- The Owls have lost just one of their past nine league matches against Brentford (W5 D3).
- After losing four of their first seven Championship games of 2017/18, Brentford have lost just two of their 17 games in the competition since (W8 D7).
- The Yorkshire side are looking to record back-to-back away victories in the Championship for the first time since April, when they won their final three away trips of 2016/17 (excl. play-offs).
- Lasse Vibe has netted five goals in his past four Championship appearances, including the winning goal against Aston Villa last time out (2-1) - the Dane has failed to score in any of his first 11 matches this season.
- Adam Reach has made six assists in the Championship this term, at least twice as many as any of his teammates (Gary Hooper has the next most with three).