Burton Albion v Norwich City

Burton Albion midfielder Luke Murphy
Luke Murphy had to sit out the Boxing Day fixture against parent club Leeds United
Luke Murphy returns for Burton as they bid to halt a run of eight straight home defeats against Norwich.

Loanee midfielder Murphy was ineligible against parent club Leeds on Boxing Day and was replaced by Jamie Allen.

Norwich will check on midfielder Wes Hoolahan (hip) and forward Cameron Jerome (back), who both missed the win at Birmingham City.

Tom Trybull and Alex Tettey could retain their places, while Jamal Lewis also impressed at left-back.

Match facts

  • Burton's only previous match against Norwich at the Pirelli Stadium came in last season's Championship season, a 2-1 victory.
  • Norwich have not drawn two league matches against an opponent goalless in the same season since 2000-01 against Nottingham Forest.
  • The Brewers have taken just seven points from a possible 36 in Championship home games this term (W2 D1 L9); the fewest of any side in the competition.
  • Norwich have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Championship games (W2 D2 L7), although that did come last time out in a 2-0 win at Birmingham.
  • Tom Naylor has scored two goals in his last two league outings for Burton; as many as he had in previous 42 appearances beforehand.
  • James Maddison has created more goal-scoring chances than any other player in the Championship this term (60).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

