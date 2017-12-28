Championship
Bristol City17:30Wolves
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Wolves

Bobby Reid is Bristol City's top league scorer with 11 goals, one less than Wolves' Leo Bonatini
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 14:00 GMT

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson will assess Jamie Paterson and Nathan Baker (both hamstring) for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves.

The pair were withdrawn during Tuesday's victory over Reading, which saw the Robins move up to second.

Wolves may bring back top scorer Leo Bonatini after starting with him on the bench at Millwall on Boxing Day.

He came on at half-time for Ivan Cavaleiro as Wolves came from 1-0 down to earn a point from a 2-2 draw.

Bonatini's 12 goals, supplemented by 10 from Diogo Jota, make them the only Championship side with two players in double figures this season.

Wolves will start 2018 on top of the Championship knowing that the last 12 teams to head the table on New Year's Eve have all gone on to win automatic promotion.

SAM's prediction
Home win 29%Draw 26%Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Since being promoted back to the second tier in 2015, Bristol City have won both their home Championship meetings with Wolves.
  • Wolves have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league games against the Robins - the last of which was a 3-3 draw at Molineux in September..
  • Bristol City have taken 16 points from their last 18 available in the Championship - a joint-high over the last six games, along with Leeds United.
  • Wolves have won more points away from home (26 in 12 games) than any other Championship team this season.
  • Lee Johnson's side have netted 11 goals in the 81st minute or later this season, the best record in the Championship.
  • The last side to fail to win promotion after being top of the Championship on New Year's Eve was Joe Royle's Ipswich Town in 2004/05.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
