Bristol City v Wolves
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson will assess Jamie Paterson and Nathan Baker (both hamstring) for the visit of Championship leaders Wolves.
The pair were withdrawn during Tuesday's victory over Reading, which saw the Robins move up to second.
Wolves may bring back top scorer Leo Bonatini after starting with him on the bench at Millwall on Boxing Day.
He came on at half-time for Ivan Cavaleiro as Wolves came from 1-0 down to earn a point from a 2-2 draw.
Bonatini's 12 goals, supplemented by 10 from Diogo Jota, make them the only Championship side with two players in double figures this season.
Wolves will start 2018 on top of the Championship knowing that the last 12 teams to head the table on New Year's Eve have all gone on to win automatic promotion.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 29%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 45%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Since being promoted back to the second tier in 2015, Bristol City have won both their home Championship meetings with Wolves.
- Wolves have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league games against the Robins - the last of which was a 3-3 draw at Molineux in September..
- Bristol City have taken 16 points from their last 18 available in the Championship - a joint-high over the last six games, along with Leeds United.
- Wolves have won more points away from home (26 in 12 games) than any other Championship team this season.
- Lee Johnson's side have netted 11 goals in the 81st minute or later this season, the best record in the Championship.
- The last side to fail to win promotion after being top of the Championship on New Year's Eve was Joe Royle's Ipswich Town in 2004/05.