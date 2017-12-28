Championship
Ipswich15:00Derby
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Derby County

Ipswich striker Joe Garner
Ipswich striker Joe Garner has six league goals to his name so far this season
Ipswich Town will be without midfielder Teddy Bishop for the visit of Derby to Portman Road on Saturday.

Bishop (hamstring) was forced off in the first half of the goalless draw with QPR but Kevin Bru is available again after attending a funeral.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson hopes to feature after picking up a knock in a challenge against Hull on Boxing Day.

Johnson's absence could hand a start to former Ipswich loanee Tom Lawrence, who was among the Rams' substitutes.

Match facts

  • Ipswich last did a Championship double over Derby in the 2009-10 season and beat the Rams at the iPro Stadium last month.
  • Derby have won each of their past three league trips to Portman Road without conceding a goal.
  • The last team to score a Championship goal against Derby was Ipswich, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in November - the Rams have kept a clean sheet in each of the five games since that meeting.
  • David Nugent has scored 13 goals in his past 13 league starts against Ipswich.
  • Ipswich have netted a league-high 10 headed goals in the Championship this season, with six different players contributing at least one of these.
  • Only Wolves' Leo Bonatini (17) has been directly involved in more goals than Matej Vydra (16) in the Championship this term.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
View full Championship table

