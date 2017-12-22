Match ends, Espanyol 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Espanyol 1-0 Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid were beaten for the first time in La Liga this season as Diego Simeone's side missed the chance to close in on leaders Barcelona.
Barcelona face bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at midday on Saturday.
But Atleti failed to put the pressure on with a shock defeat to Espanyol, who move to 14th after Sergio Garcia swept home the only goal.
Centre-back Diego Godin headed in for Atleti but saw his effort ruled out.
Defeat - Atleti's first away from home in the league for a year - means that Barcelona and Manchester City are the only unbeaten sides in Europe's top five leagues.
Line-ups
Espanyol
- 1LópezBooked at 90mins
- 16López RodríguezBooked at 82mins
- 6Duarte
- 22Hermoso
- 3Martín
- 25DarderSubstituted forGraneroat 86'minutes
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 15López Silva
- 11BaptistaoSubstituted forPiattiat 72'minutes
- 7Moreno
- 9García
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 13López Rodríguez
- 14Melendo
- 19Piatti
- 21Roca
- 23Granero
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 16VrsaljkoBooked at 89mins
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 5ParteySubstituted forCorreaat 63'minutes
- 14GabiBooked at 83minsSubstituted forFernándezat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8ÑíguezBooked at 51mins
- 6KokeBooked at 73mins
- 9TorresSubstituted forGameiroat 70'minutes
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 10Carrasco
- 11Correa
- 12Fernández
- 19Hernández
- 20Juanfran
- 21Gameiro
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 19,327
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 1, Atlético de Madrid 0.
Augusto Fernández (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Espanyol).
Booking
Augusto Fernández (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Augusto Fernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Pau López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Óscar Duarte (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 1, Atlético de Madrid 0. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Esteban Granero.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Esteban Granero replaces Sergi Darder.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Augusto Fernández replaces Gabi.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sime Vrsaljko with a cross.
Booking
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Sergio García (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Javi López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Javi López (Espanyol).
Foul by Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid).
Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Javi López (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Espanyol).
Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Attempt missed. Sergio García (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).
Booking
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Piatti (Espanyol).
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Pablo Piatti replaces Leo Baptistao.
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).