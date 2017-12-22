Espanyol 1-0 Atletico Madrid

From the section

Sergio Garcia's winner was only the eighth league goal Atletico Madrid have conceded in La Liga this season

Atletico Madrid were beaten for the first time in La Liga this season as Diego Simeone's side missed the chance to close in on leaders Barcelona.

Barcelona face bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season at midday on Saturday.

But Atleti failed to put the pressure on with a shock defeat to Espanyol, who move to 14th after Sergio Garcia swept home the only goal.

Centre-back Diego Godin headed in for Atleti but saw his effort ruled out.

Defeat - Atleti's first away from home in the league for a year - means that Barcelona and Manchester City are the only unbeaten sides in Europe's top five leagues.