BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool: Gunners were Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll - Wenger

Arsenal were Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Manager Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal team showed contrasting sides to their game against Liverpool, coming from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 and eventually draw 3-3.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 23 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

