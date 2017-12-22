BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool: Gunners were Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll - Wenger
Arsenal were Mr Hyde and Dr Jekyll - Wenger
Manager Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal team showed contrasting sides to their game against Liverpool, coming from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 and eventually draw 3-3.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool
