Ashley Young: Man Utd winger warns young players about 'sharks'

Media playback is not supported on this device Candy cane or Harry Kane? Ashley Young's quickfire Christmas quiz

Young players must be wary of football "sharks" and focus on winning over the trappings of wealth, says Manchester United winger Ashley Young.

Young, 32, has won the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League since arriving at Old Trafford in 2011.

"There's a lot said now about younger players that it's just about the cars and houses," Young told the BBC's Football Focus.

"I'm from the old school - it's about what you've achieved in the game."

Young said a focus on material wealth "can be a problem" for some young players and it is "vitally important" for them to surround themselves with supportive people.

"I've come through it and seen people in football that are sharks. They are ones to stay away from," he said.

Former Watford and Aston Villa player Young was recalled by England after a four-year absence in November, with United boss Jose Mourinho saying he was playing "better than ever" this season.

"Once you look back on your career when it's over, you can say 'this is what I achieved' or 'this is what I'm driving'", said Young.

"I know which one I'd pick."

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League table - 11 points behind leaders Manchester City - face Leicester on Saturday at 19:45 GMT.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus from 12:00 GMT on Saturday on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and BBC Sport website.