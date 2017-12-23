Manchester City Under-12s win inaugural Prospects Cup in Florida

The 2017 Prospects Cup featured 16 of the world's best Under-12 boys' football teams

Manchester City might be destroying every team in their sights in the Premier League and Europe... but their Under-12s side are officially the best in the world.

City's Under-12s won the inaugural Prospects Cup in Florida - featuring 16 of the world's best sides at that age - by beating a host of other international clubs on the way to a 3-0 victory against US side Weston Soccer Club in Friday's final.

Lakyle Samuel - son of former Aston Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel - captains the side, which also includes Stoke City midfielder Darren Fletcher's twin sons Jack and Tyler.

They began the tournament with a 2-1 win over Real Madrid, before snatching a 3-3 draw with Roma and then thrashing Borussia Dortmund 4-0.

They even won a penalty shoot-out - in the semi-final they held their nerve to beat Brazilian side Fluminese 8-7 to reach Friday's championship game.

Eight American teams and eight international sides took part in the tournament - the only one of its kind for that age group - which is aiming to be the "Little League World Series" of football.

Boca Juniors and Chivas were among the other international teams to participate, while LA Galaxy and Orlando were among the MLS team taking part.

They make City and England U-17 World Cup winner Phil Foden seem like a veteran...