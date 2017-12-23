Rangers' strategy always under scrutiny, says Stewart Robertson

Rangers manager Graeme Murty flanked by directors Stewart Robertson and Mark Allen

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson admits the club's strategy is "always" going to be questioned.

The club have appointed Graeme Murty as manager until the end of the season after he had a nine-game spell as interim boss.

The decision to formalise Murty's position followed an unsuccessful approach for Aberdeen's Derek McInnes.

"Someone once said to me, 'recruitment is an art, rather than a science'," said Robertson.

"It's more important that we get the right man and I think we have got the right man to move the club forward.

"Life doesn't go in a straight line. We've all been there in different situations where there are twists and turns and in this situation we're delighted to have Graeme in charge.

"People are always going to question your strategy. That comes with this job. You have to do what you believe in and the board are very strong in what we're doing and very confident in how we're sitting today.

McInnes has won his three games in charge of Aberdeen after rejecting Rangers' advances

"We've drawn a line under the whole situation with Derek. It's time to move on. We wish Derek all the best up the road.

"That all happened three weeks ago. Now it's a case of moving on and looking forward rather than looking back."

Following McInnes' decision to stay with the Dons, Rangers released a statement that was later criticised by Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne.

But Robertson said: "Has the relationship with Aberdeen been tarnished? Not at all. We've had conversations since then so the relationship is fine."

Director of football Mark Allen insisted replacing a manager is not always straightforward.

"In a perfect world you'd expect things to be a little bit more seamless and perhaps a little quicker," he said.

"That's not always possible and there are a number of things going on in and around situations that don't make those decisions easy or able to be taken quickly.

"In a perfect world maybe yes, we would have wished to get to an earlier decision, but the best thing to do is reach the right decision."