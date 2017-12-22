BBC Sport - A bad day at the office for Neymar?
A bad day at the office for Neymar?
- From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain players have a kickabout in Qatar on their winter tour, but Brazil forward Neymar's boot ends up in the water.
WATCH MORE: I never make it personal, it's a job - Dyche
WATCH MORE: Advent calendar: Probably the best own goal you'll ever see
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired