BBC Sport - Sean Dyche: 'I never make it personal - it's a job'
I never make it personal, it's a job - Dyche
Sean Dyche tells Natalie Pirks about his style of management at Burnley, who have defied expectations so far this season and are in sixth place in the Premier League.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday, 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and BBC Sport website.
