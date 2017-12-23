BBC Sport - Premier League at Christmas: What are top managers' 'plans'?
What are top managers' 'plans' for Christmas?
- From the section Premier League
This Christmas, BBC Sport finds out Jose Mourinho's views on Cliff Richard, Antonio Conte's Christmas Eve plans and what gift Mauricio Pochettino sent to Arsene Wenger. Honestly...
Merry Christmas from everyone at BBC Sport.
