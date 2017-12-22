Uganda FA releases a four-man shortlist for national team coach

In 2017 Uganda reached the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time in 39 years

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has named a four-man shortlist for the job as national team coach.

Current interim coach Moses Basena is joined on the list by Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, Johnny McKinstry from Northern Ireland and Belgian Emilio Ferrera.

The list will now be sent to the sports ministry as part of the final decision process, which will be made before 31 December.

A five-man technical committee led by Zambia's Kalusha Bwalya was responsible for formulating the shortlist.

Basena has been in charge of the Cranes since Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic ended his contract with Fufa in July over unpaid wages.

The 52-year-old Basena oversaw Uganda's final four 2018 World Cup qualifiers, during which time he won and lost against Egypt and earned draws with Ghana and Congo.

Uganda eventually missed out on qualifying for Russia as they finished second in Group B behind Egypt.

Desabre, 41, has never coached a national team but has a lot of club experience, mainly in north Africa with spells in Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria and Morocco.

His north African stints have seen him take charge of the likes of Esperance in Tunisia, Egypt's Ismaili and Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

Ferrera would be working in Africa for the very first time but has a lot of experience at clubs in his native Belgium.

The 50-year-old is currently in charge of the under-21 side at Belgian champions Anderlecht.

McKinstry is just 32-years-old but has already coached both Sierra Leone and Rwanda's national teams.

He has been the head coach at Lithuanian A-Lyga club FK Kauno Zalgiris since July 2017.