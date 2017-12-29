Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).
St Mirren v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 2Demetriou
- 4McGinn
- 16McShaneBooked at 64mins
- 7Magennis
- 11SmithSubstituted forMacPhersonat 90'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 27MullenSubstituted forSuttonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Buchanan
- 6MacKenzie
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 21Stewart
- 30MacPherson
- 31O'Keefe
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 3Scobbie
- 4DurnanBooked at 77mins
- 5Quinn
- 17Robson
- 16FloodSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
- 12StantonBooked at 55mins
- 7McMullanSubstituted forKeatingsat 71'minutes
- 10FraserSubstituted forAllardiceat 76'minutes
- 11King
- 8McDonaldBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 18Allardice
- 19Keatings
- 21Mehmet
- 28Smith
- 36Appere
- 38Chalmers
- 45Inglis
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 6,214
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Cameron MacPherson replaces Cameron Smith.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Daniel Mullen.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Scott Allardice (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen McGinn following a set piece situation.
Booking
Mark Durnan (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Scott Fraser because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. James Keatings replaces Paul McMullan.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).
Booking
Ian McShane (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Willo Flood.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dundee United 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ian McShane following a set piece situation.
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Booking
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Davis.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Mirren 0, Dundee United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee United 0.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.
Match report to follow.