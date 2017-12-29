Scottish Championship
St Mirren2Dundee Utd0

St Mirren v Dundee United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 2Demetriou
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShaneBooked at 64mins
  • 7Magennis
  • 11SmithSubstituted forMacPhersonat 90'minutes
  • 10Morgan
  • 27MullenSubstituted forSuttonat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Buchanan
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 21Stewart
  • 30MacPherson
  • 31O'Keefe

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 3Scobbie
  • 4DurnanBooked at 77mins
  • 5Quinn
  • 17Robson
  • 16FloodSubstituted forSmithat 63'minutes
  • 12StantonBooked at 55mins
  • 7McMullanSubstituted forKeatingsat 71'minutes
  • 10FraserSubstituted forAllardiceat 76'minutes
  • 11King
  • 8McDonaldBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 18Allardice
  • 19Keatings
  • 21Mehmet
  • 28Smith
  • 36Appere
  • 38Chalmers
  • 45Inglis
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
6,214

Match Stats

Home TeamSt MirrenAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Foul by Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren).

Matthew Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. Cameron MacPherson replaces Cameron Smith.

Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Mirren. John Sutton replaces Daniel Mullen.

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Scott Allardice (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 2, Dundee United 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen McGinn following a set piece situation.

Booking

Mark Durnan (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Scott Allardice replaces Scott Fraser because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. James Keatings replaces Paul McMullan.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jack Baird (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy King (Dundee United).

Booking

Ian McShane (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Matthew Smith replaces Willo Flood.

Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Goal!

Goal! St. Mirren 1, Dundee United 0. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ian McShane following a set piece situation.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).

Booking

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Harry Davis.

Second Half

Second Half begins St. Mirren 0, Dundee United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Dundee United 0.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jack Baird.

Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren19132437221541
2Dundee Utd1811342516936
3Livingston178542822629
4Dunfermline1875634241026
5Morton177552518726
6Queen of Sth177553024626
7Inverness CT175571819-120
8Dumbarton184771525-1019
9Falkirk16187925-1611
10Brechin1703141238-263
View full Scottish Championship table

