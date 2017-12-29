Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Barry Roche.
Morecambe v Yeovil Town
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 16Lavelle
- 22MüllerBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKenyonat 40'minutes
- 5Old
- 2McGowan
- 8Fleming
- 24Rose
- 14Conlan
- 29Lang
- 9Oliver
- 11Ellison
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 7Thompson
- 10Campbell
- 12Nizic
- 17Lund
- 21Osborne
- 27Jordan
Yeovil
- 1KrysiakBooked at 79mins
- 5Mugabi
- 3SmithBooked at 63mins
- 17Sowunmi
- 23James
- 10Gray
- 4Worthington
- 8Smith
- 7KhanSubstituted forGreenat 74'minutes
- 13ZokoSubstituted forOlomolaat 70'minutes
- 14Surridge
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 12Maddison
- 15Green
- 24Olomola
- 25Nelson
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 1,124
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Attempt saved. Tom James (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Michael Rose (Morecambe).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Artur Krysiak (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Yeovil Town 2. Callum Lang (Morecambe) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Rose with a cross.
Luke Conlan (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Green replaces Otis Khan.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 1, Yeovil Town 2. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Callum Lang (Morecambe) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Olufela Olomola replaces Francois Zoko because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Callum Lang (Morecambe).
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Surridge (Yeovil Town).
Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Callum Lang (Morecambe).
Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Bevis Mugabi.
Hand ball by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Foul by Matt Worthington (Yeovil Town).
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Sam Lavelle (Morecambe) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Tom James.
Attempt missed. Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Callum Lang (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morecambe 0, Yeovil Town 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morecambe 0, Yeovil Town 2.
Foul by Connor Smith (Yeovil Town).
