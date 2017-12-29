League One
Wigan0Charlton0

Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 8Evans
  • 17JacobsSubstituted forHuntat 85'minutes
  • 25Powell
  • 11MasseySubstituted forToneyat 59'minutes
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 6Power
  • 10Toney
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 24Hunt
  • 31Sarkic

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 15Konsa
  • 23Sarr
  • 26LennonSubstituted forDijksteelat 76'minutes
  • 22Dasilva
  • 3KashiBooked at 45mins
  • 4Jackson
  • 18Ahearne-Grant
  • 17Aribo
  • 7MarshallBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHolmesat 71'minutes
  • 9MagennisBooked at 67mins

Substitutes

  • 11Holmes
  • 12Reeves
  • 13Phillips
  • 21Dodoo
  • 34Dijksteel
  • 36Lapslie
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Noel Hunt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Noel Hunt replaces Michael Jacobs.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.

Attempt blocked. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Harry Lennon because of an injury.

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ricky Holmes replaces Mark Marshall.

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Dan Burn.

Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces Gavin Massey.

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).

Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Charlton2410773130137
9Rotherham24113104133836
10Doncaster2596102827133
11Oxford Utd248883635132
12Southend248792938-931
13Walsall237973031-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

