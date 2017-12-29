Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 8Evans
- 17JacobsSubstituted forHuntat 85'minutes
- 25Powell
- 11MasseySubstituted forToneyat 59'minutes
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 6Power
- 10Toney
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 24Hunt
- 31Sarkic
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 15Konsa
- 23Sarr
- 26LennonSubstituted forDijksteelat 76'minutes
- 22Dasilva
- 3KashiBooked at 45mins
- 4Jackson
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 17Aribo
- 7MarshallBooked at 15minsSubstituted forHolmesat 71'minutes
- 9MagennisBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 11Holmes
- 12Reeves
- 13Phillips
- 21Dodoo
- 34Dijksteel
- 36Lapslie
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Noel Hunt (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Noel Hunt replaces Michael Jacobs.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Attempt blocked. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Anfernee Dijksteel replaces Harry Lennon because of an injury.
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ricky Holmes replaces Mark Marshall.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
Foul by Johnnie Jackson (Charlton Athletic).
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces Gavin Massey.
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic).
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic).
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Charlton Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Match report will appear here.