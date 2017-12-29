League One
Doncaster2Rochdale0

Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

Line-ups

Doncaster

  • 1Lawlor
  • 8Mason
  • 5Baudry
  • 6Butler
  • 20Garratt
  • 16Houghton
  • 12Whiteman
  • 10Rowe
  • 26CoppingerSubstituted forBlairat 60'minutes
  • 19MaySubstituted forMandevilleat 82'minutes
  • 9MarquisBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 13Marosi
  • 14Mandeville
  • 15Wright
  • 17Blair
  • 21Longbottom
  • 27Ben Khemis

Rochdale

  • 1Lillis
  • 6McGahey
  • 29DanielsBooked at 62mins
  • 3Ntlhe
  • 39BunneySubstituted forDaviesat 64'minutesSubstituted forAdsheadat 82'minutes
  • 10Camps
  • 18KeaneSubstituted forAndrewat 31'minutes
  • 14Rathbone
  • 27Cannon
  • 40Henderson
  • 16Done

Substitutes

  • 4McNulty
  • 9Andrew
  • 11Williams
  • 15Thompson
  • 19Davies
  • 22Moore
  • 25Adshead
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
7,997

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away18

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Liam Mandeville replaces Alfie May.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Daniel Adshead replaces Steve Davies.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Oliver Rathbone.

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale).

Attempt saved. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).

Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Davies (Rochdale).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kgosi Ntlhe (Rochdale).

Foul by Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers).

Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Donervon Daniels.

Substitution

Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Joe Bunney.

Booking

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Booking

Donervon Daniels (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Donervon Daniels (Rochdale).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces James Coppinger.

Delay in match John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.

Attempt saved. Andrew Cannon (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tyler Garratt (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).

Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).

Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).

Tyler Garratt (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).

Second Half

Second Half begins Doncaster Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Rochdale 0.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Kgosi Ntlhe.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan24165349123753
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Charlton2410773130137
9Rotherham24113104133836
10Doncaster2596102827133
11Oxford Utd248883635132
12Southend248792938-931
13Walsall237973031-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale24410102433-922
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

