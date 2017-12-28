Cardiff City v Preston North End (Fri)
-
- From the section Championship
Cardiff midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is absent again for the Bluebirds' Championship home game with Preston.
Iceland international Gunnarsson faces another six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.
Preston lost both Paul Gallagher (calf) and Calum Woods (dead leg) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Barnsley.
Tom Clarke, just back from an Achilles injury, was not risked, while Callum Robinson (foot) and Greg Cunningham (knee) are in contention to feature.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 49%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff are unbeaten in eight home league matches against Preston (W5 D3) since losing 1-0 in November 2004.
- The Lilywhites have not done a Football League double over the Bluebirds since the 2004-05 season.
- The Bluebirds have lost each of their last two games in the Championship - they haven't lost three in a row since September 2016, in a run of four defeats that included one against Preston.
- Preston are unbeaten in their last eight Championship games (W4 D4), while only table-topping Wolves are currently on a longer run without defeat (10 games).
- Junior Hoilett has been directly involved in 12 league goals this term (six goals and six assists); already his most in a single campaign since 2011-12 with Blackburn Rovers (also 12).
- Preston are the only side in the Championship yet to score in the first 15 minutes of a game this term, with their earliest goal coming in the 18th minute (Jordan Hugill v Fulham).