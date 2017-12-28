Championship
Cardiff19:45Preston
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Preston North End (Fri)

Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore (right) competes for possession against Fulham
Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore (right) will bid to add to his Boxing Day goal against Fulham
Follow live text coverage of Friday's EFL action from 19:00 GMT

Cardiff midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is absent again for the Bluebirds' Championship home game with Preston.

Iceland international Gunnarsson faces another six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

Preston lost both Paul Gallagher (calf) and Calum Woods (dead leg) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Tom Clarke, just back from an Achilles injury, was not risked, while Callum Robinson (foot) and Greg Cunningham (knee) are in contention to feature.

Match facts

  • Cardiff are unbeaten in eight home league matches against Preston (W5 D3) since losing 1-0 in November 2004.
  • The Lilywhites have not done a Football League double over the Bluebirds since the 2004-05 season.
  • The Bluebirds have lost each of their last two games in the Championship - they haven't lost three in a row since September 2016, in a run of four defeats that included one against Preston.
  • Preston are unbeaten in their last eight Championship games (W4 D4), while only table-topping Wolves are currently on a longer run without defeat (10 games).
  • Junior Hoilett has been directly involved in 12 league goals this term (six goals and six assists); already his most in a single campaign since 2011-12 with Blackburn Rovers (also 12).
  • Preston are the only side in the Championship yet to score in the first 15 minutes of a game this term, with their earliest goal coming in the 18th minute (Jordan Hugill v Fulham).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves24174345192655
2Bristol City24138339241547
3Cardiff24145535221347
4Derby24136538211745
5Leeds24133837271042
6Sheff Utd24132939291041
7Middlesbrough2411583223938
8Aston Villa2410863224838
9Preston2491052723437
10Ipswich24113103733436
11Fulham249873331235
12Brentford2481063732534
13Nottm Forest24101133341-831
14Sheff Wed247983029130
15Norwich2486102430-630
16Millwall246992627-127
17Reading2476112932-327
18QPR246992634-827
19Hull2458113741-423
20Barnsley2457122536-1122
21Burton2455141743-2620
22Sunderland24310112842-1419
23Bolton2447132343-2019
24Birmingham2445151235-2317
