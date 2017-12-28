Cardiff City v Preston North End (Fri)

From the section

Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore (right) will bid to add to his Boxing Day goal against Fulham

Cardiff midfielder Aron Gunnarsson is absent again for the Bluebirds' Championship home game with Preston.

Iceland international Gunnarsson faces another six weeks on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery.

Preston lost both Paul Gallagher (calf) and Calum Woods (dead leg) in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Barnsley.

Tom Clarke, just back from an Achilles injury, was not risked, while Callum Robinson (foot) and Greg Cunningham (knee) are in contention to feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 27% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts