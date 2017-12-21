BBC Sport - I'll get the respect of the Swansea players - Leon Britton
I'll get the respect of Swansea players - Britton
Swansea caretaker manager Leon Britton says "it's disappointing to see Paul Clement go" but says he will get the "respect of the players having been there a long time".
