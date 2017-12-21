BBC Sport - 'It was amazing' - Ball boy on Bristol City celebration
'It was amazing' - Ball boy on Bristol City celebration
- From the section Bristol City
Bristol City ball boy Jaden speaks to BBC Sport about the celebration he shared with Bristol City manager Lee Johnson after his side's victory over Manchester United in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. The 10-year-old described it as 'amazing'.
Read more: Bristol City overcame Manchester United 2-1 to reach the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and will now face United's rivals City.
