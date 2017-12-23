Premier League predictions: Lawro v singer-songwriter Craig David

Swansea have taken only four points from their past 10 league matches - will their form improve against a resurgent Crystal Palace on Saturday now they have sacked manager Paul Clement?

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "Whoever made the decision to sack Clement will be hoping for an upturn in performance from the Swansea players, in the same way they recovered to stay up last season.

"Judging from the way Palace have improved since Roy Hodgson replaced Frank de Boer in September, they are going to do exactly that.

"Palace did not have a goal, let alone a point, when Hodgson took charge - now look at them. They are a team that is really on the up."

Lawro scored 60 points in week 18, which meant he slipped to 3,318th place out of more than 335,000 users.

He will be making a prediction for all 380 top-flight games this season, against a variety of guests.

This week, Lawro takes on singer-songwriter Craig David.

David is a Southampton fan, who grew up watching them play at their former home, The Dell.

He told BBC Sport: "I saw some of the most amazing players come through at Southampton, and mostly get sold on to bigger clubs.

"It's a hard call on who is my all-time favourite Saints player. I mean we've had Alan Shearer, and Tim Flowers was a great goalkeeper but I'd say it has to be Matthew Le Tissier.

"Man, his touch, his goals - wow. When I say they were on a level with Lionel Messi, people say that is debatable but look at some of his free-kicks.

"Le Tissier's goal against Newcastle in 1993 is my favourite moment as a Southampton fan. The ball was played to him and he flicked it over one guy's head, then another and then, rather than blasting it into the back of the net, placed it.

"That was what Le Tissier pretty much represented. Just cool, classy, goals."

Of the current Saints players, Ryan Bertrand is among David's favourites.

"I have a bit of an affiliation with him anyway because I know his brother really well," David added. "But Ryan is a player I have been watching and following and he is doing fantastic.

"As a team, we always kind of hold a good place even if we are in transition after changing managers - but we still tend to sell some of our players a little bit too quickly."

Premier League predictions - week 19 Result Lawro Craig FRIDAY Arsenal v Liverpool 3-3 2-2 1-1 SATURDAY Everton v Chelsea 0-0 0-2 1-2 Brighton v Watford x-x 2-0 2-0 Man City v Bournemouth x-x 3-0 3-0 Southampton v Huddersfield x-x 1-1 3-1 Stoke v West Brom x-x 1-1 2-2 Swansea v Crystal Palace x-x 1-2 0-2 West Ham v Newcastle x-x 2-0 0-0 Burnley v Tottenham x-x 0-2 1-3 Leicester v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool

Liverpool v Arsenal - recent Premier League matches Date Venue Score 22 December 2017 Emirates Stadium 3-3 draw 27 August 2017 Anfield Liverpool won 4-0 4 March 2017 Anfield Liverpool won 3-1 14 August 2016 Emirates Stadium Liverpool won 4-3 13 January 2016 Anfield 3-3 draw

Lawro's prediction: 2-2

Craig's prediction: 1-1

SATURDAY

Everton 0-0 Chelsea

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: Everton doing well but Chelsea should still win this one. 1-2

Brighton v Watford

It was only a few weeks ago that everyone was talking about what a good job Marco Silva was doing at Watford, and Everton wanted him as their new manager.

But it is just typical of the Premier League that, just when you think you have cracked it, then wallop - you get a smack in the face.

That has happened to the Hornets, who have taken only one point from their past five games, and seven from their past 10. Although they are still in the top half of the table, they are looking down at the moment, not up.

Media playback is not supported on this device Everton link has not harmed Watford - Silva

Brighton are four points behind them, and are probably in the position now where points in these sort of fixtures, at home, and what I would call winnable games, are extremely important.

The Seagulls missed a penalty against Burnley last week in another game like this, that meant they only got one point instead of three. I think they will get the win this time, though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: Watford are a good team but I think Brighton will bring that sort of south coast vibe, and beat them. 2-0

Man City v Bournemouth

Bournemouth's defence kind of disappeared to allow Chelsea to score their last-gasp winner in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but that has been happening a lot this season.

Manchester City won again, on penalties against Leicester, in the same competition and it is hard to see the Cherries stopping them on Saturday.

Looking at City's games over the festive period after this one - Newcastle (away), Crystal Palace (away) and Watford (home), I don't see any slip-ups on the horizon for Pep Guardiola's side.

But I don't think it will matter if City do drop some points in the next couple of weeks, because I am pretty sure the same thing will happen to the teams immediately below them too.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Craig's prediction: Bournemouth are going to be doing a lot of defending. 3-0

Southampton v Huddersfield

I have been getting some stick from Huddersfield fans, because the Terriers are still waiting for me to predict a win for them this season.

They are bottom of the table based on my predictions - and I am not backing them to get three points this week, either.

I do think they will get something at St Mary's Stadium, though. Southampton have had just one win in nine and I think a point would be a decent return for Huddersfield.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: I personally think Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino is doing great. I mean he has arrived as our manager and has had to work out very quickly what the philosophy of the club is, and how it plays, and get the respect of the players as well.

Managers come and go, but we always seem to hold our own - I think there is a great spirit in the city of Southampton that makes that club great, because we have been down in League One and worked our way all the way back to the Premier League.

In terms of the game, I am going for a comfortable Southampton win. Huddersfield will score, but it will only be late on. 3-1

Stoke v West Brom

I felt a bit sorry for Stoke last week, with the way West Ham got their penalty for their first goal, but that is the kind of luck you get when you are near the bottom of the table.

Both of these sides are pretty desperate for a win - Potters boss Mark Hughes remains under pressure, while West Brom manager Alan Pardew is still waiting for his first victory.

So I am going to go for another draw. I think it will end up 1-1, and the game will not be a classic.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Craig's prediction: I think it will be a scrappy game with a lot of goals. 2-2

Swansea v Crystal Palace

It appears that caretaker manager Leon Britton will be in charge of Swansea for this game, after Paul Clement was sacked on Wednesday.

This is the third year running that Swansea have sacked their manager in December, following Garry Monk in 2016 and Bob Bradley last year - so whoever gets the job permanently will probably be relieved if they see out the year.

Swansea used to be such a well-run club, but that is not the way you would describe them at the moment.

Media playback is not supported on this device What has gone wrong at Swansea City?

Everything that was good about them, including their passing game that they played whoever was in charge, seems to have disappeared.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Craig's prediction: I am going to go with Palace on this one. 0-2

West Ham v Newcastle

West Ham are another team that have turned the corner.

They have to be a bit careful here, because Newcastle are on such a bad run - the Hammers cannot afford to think they can just turn up.

But I can understand why they are confident, because David Moyes has got his mojo back.

Watching him now, it reminds me of when he started out as a manager with Preston - that hunger and enthusiasm is back, his whole demeanour. He is on the warpath.

Newcastle are trying to strengthen, starting by trying to take Kenedy on loan from Chelsea. He would be a good addition, but they still need a centre-forward - and quickly.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Craig's prediction: This will definitely be a draw. 0-0

Burnley v Tottenham

Tottenham got battered by Manchester City last week and they don't usually do well on the road against teams who are above them in the table.

Burnley have been on such a good run but they were probably relieved to get a point at Brighton last week, and I just wonder if the festive period might be hiccup time for the Clarets.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: 1-3

Leicester v Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made lots of changes in his side's Carabao Cup defeat by Bristol City, and paid the price.

You cannot keep chopping and changing your team, because it makes it impossible to get any kind of rhythm.

City were a fantastic example of the Championship, especially in their approach. Instead of just sitting there and trying to pick United off, I thought they went for it.

Mourinho was mealy-mouthed afterwards, saying they had more luck than United. Whatever.

That defeat means United cannot retain any of the silverware they won last season - the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League.

I don't think they are going to win the Premier League or the Champions League this season. So now, if Mourinho wants to win a trophy, they have obviously got to win the FA Cup.

So that definitely puts a little bit more pressure on them.

Leicester also lost out in midweek, going down to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. I think they will make life difficult for Mourinho's side, but United will win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Craig's prediction: You never know what Leicester are going to do, but I think United will take this one. 1-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

