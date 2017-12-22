Frank de Boer & Slaven Bilic in frame to be new Swansea City manager

Media playback is not supported on this device What has gone wrong at Swansea City?

Swansea City are considering former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer and ex-West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic as successors to Paul Clement.

Clement left on Wednesday with the Swans bottom of the Premier League.

Palace sacked former Netherlands defender De Boer in September after five games in charge, while Bilic was dismissed by the Hammers in November.

Initial bookmakers' favourite Tony Pulis is understood not to be among Swansea's preferred candidates.

Swans midfielder and coach Leon Britton will take temporary charge of the club for Saturday's home match with Crystal Palace, but has ruled himself out of the permanent role.

Ex-Barcelona centre-back De Boer enjoyed success in his first managerial post with Ajax but lasted just three months at Italian club Inter before his brief spell at Palace.

Former Croatia defender and manager Bilic led West Ham to the Europa League in his first season, but poor results at the end of the last campaign and the start of this term led to his dismissal.

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea owners have been 'shambolic', says Ian Walsh after Paul Clement sacking

Welshman Pulis is renowned for keeping clubs in the top flight, having never been relegated from the Premier League during his managerial career.

Pulis is available after being sacked by West Bromwich Albion in November but BBC Sport Wales understands Swansea are exploring other options.

Despite Pulis' obvious Premier League experience, the Swans favour a different candidate who has managed in the top flight.

Ronald Koeman, Louis van Gaal and Aitor Karanka have been linked with the vacant post at the Liberty Stadium.

However, former Wales and Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs told Sky Sports on Thursday he was "not in contact" with Swansea.

Swansea spoke to potential successors before sacking former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid assistant manager Clement.

The Swans are still hopeful of appointing a new manager before Saturday's home Premier League game against Crystal Palace - although Britton will be in caretaker charge for that match.

The 35-year-old will be assisted by youth coaches Cameron Toshack, Tony Roberts and Gary Richards.