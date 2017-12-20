Hibernian: I might have been too hard on the players - Neil Lennon

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has seen his side lose their last two games, against Aberdeen and Rangers

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon says he was too critical of his players after they lost 4-1 at Aberdeen on Saturday.

He described the display as "abject" and "unacceptable", and said that League Two side Cowdenbeath would have beaten his team.

"In the cold light of day, I might have been too hard on them but I expect a lot from them," Lennon said.

"Sometimes it is hard (to hold yourself back). I don't mind losing, but it was the manner of it."

Lennon felt his side should have performed better at Pittodrie, but concedes that the loss to Rangers at Easter Road three days before would have drained his players.

"They put a lot into the game on Wednesday and maybe on reflection that took too much out of them," Lennon said.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie scored the opening goal in their 4-1 win over Hibernian

"We looked very lethargic, very flat and lacked a competitive edge. That has not been like [us], but maybe after a few days, there are mitigating factors.

"We are not making excuses. We didn't play well enough but in the previous two games we were outstanding."

Lennon, whose side host Ross County on Saturday, revealed that goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw might require an operation on a shoulder problem but refused to confirm reports that Dundee's out-of-favour keeper Scott Bain is a target.

"You can throw a lot of names at me. I am not going to talk about players who are contracted to clubs," he said. "We have a number of options in a number of positions.

"In the main, I have two very good goalkeepers. Ross Laidlaw may have to have surgery so that is the reason why we may be looking at a goalkeeping option but Ofir Marciano will still be number one."