Mathias Jorgensen: 'Amazing Huddersfield fans can have a drink on me'

Jorgensen has played every game for Huddersfield this season since joining from Copenhagen in the summer

Defender Mathias Jorgensen has offered to buy every Huddersfield Town fan who travels away to Southampton on Saturday a Christmas drink as thanks for their "amazing" support this season.

The gesture could cost the Denmark international more than £8,000.

The Terriers have a 472-mile round trip to Southampton as they look to build on last weekend's 4-1 victory at Watford.

Jorgensen, 27, who is known as Zanka, wrote on Twitter: "I hope you like the gift. Zanka Claus is coming to Town!"

In a video message, he added: "Your support this year has been truly amazing, so I thought I would think up something special for those of you travelling to Southampton this weekend."

The club said away fans will be presented with a voucher when they enter St Mary's Stadium for the Southampton game, and can redeem for a drink at Huddersfield's next home match on Boxing Day against Stoke.

Huddersfield charge around £3.20 for a pint of beer - and if they sell out at Southampton and all of the fans take up the free drink offer, it would cost Jorgensen £8,300.

The club are playing in the top flight this season for the first time since 1971-72 after winning the Championship play-off final in May and are in 11th place.