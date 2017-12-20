BBC Sport - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Jurgen Klopp wants more goals from Liverpool midfielder

Klopp wants more goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is 'becoming more and more of a Liverpool player'.

Chamberlain arrived from Arsenal in the summer with big expectations and Klopp is 'happy' with how Chamberlain has settled in but now wants him to 'score more goals'.

