2026 World Cup would be 'biggest by a wide margin'
Sunil Gulati, the United States Soccer Federation president, says they would have the "biggest World Cup by a wide margin in terms of economics" as the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
The Moroccan Football Federation is also bidding to host the tournament.
