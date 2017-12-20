Carabao Cup semi-finals: Manchester City v Bristol City, Chelsea v Arsenal

Bristol City celebrate
Bristol City are in their third EFL Cup semi-final, but have never reached the final

Championship side Bristol City will play Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Chelsea facing Arsenal in the other tie.

Manchester City and Chelsea will host the first legs in the week beginning 8 January, with the second legs two weeks later.

Bristol City beat holders Manchester United 2-1 to reach the last four.

Manchester City knocked out Leicester on penalties, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-1 and Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0.

"It is brilliant," Robins boss Lee Johnson told Sky Sports.

"It's on to another big one against Manchester City over two legs. It is a chance for the players to test themselves against the best players."

