Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain involved in more goals

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to be involved in more goals, saying there is "a lot of space for improvement".

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, has scored twice in 20 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Arsenal in August for £35m.

"The biggest potential he has is to being involved in goalscoring situations more," Klopp said.

"He has it in himself, but he was not asked too much of this in the past."

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has also provided two assists for Liverpool, struck 20 goals in 198 appearances over seven seasons at Arsenal.

In 15 league games for his new club, he has only completed a full 90 minutes once, in Sunday's 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

But Klopp said: "He is really fit and looks in really good shape. It is good, but I see a lot of space for improvement. He is a good lad; I'm really happy to have him around.

"If you are a big signing, everyone expects you on the pitch immediately and you have to perform immediately, but it is difficult.

"I was happy with him from the first day about his involvement and attitude - and since then he has become more and more a Liverpool player."

Defender Joel Matip has returned to training, having not played since 29 November because of a thigh injury, but will not feature when his side travel to fifth-placed Arsenal on Friday.

Klopp's side, fourth in the Premier League, have become better defensively of late, keeping seven clean sheets in a 12-match unbeaten run since losing 4-1 at Tottenham on 22 October.

"We knew we could do better," added Klopp. "We are a team who are very offensive-orientated but that does not mean we have to give any space away. So there are always things to work on."