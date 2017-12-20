Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Caen 1.
Paris St-Germain 3-1 Caen
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe scored one and assisted another on his 19th birthday as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain beat Caen.
Edinson Cavani scored his 19th league goal of the season with an excellent backheel from Mbappe's cross.
Mbappe then tapped in Giovani Lo Celso's cross to double their lead - his 12th goal since his summer move from Monaco.
Yuri Berchiche made it 3-0, before Ivan Santini's last-minute penalty consolation.
Champions Monaco remain nine points behind PSG after beating Rennes 2-1. Radamel Falcao and Keita Balde scored for the principality, with Wahbi Khazri scoring in between the pair.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Trapp
- 12MeunierSubstituted forNkunkuat 82'minutes
- 5MarquinhosSubstituted forN'Sokiat 65'minutes
- 2Thiago SilvaBooked at 89mins
- 17Berchiche IzetaBooked at 19mins
- 18Lo Celso
- 8MottaSubstituted forDraxlerat 71'minutes
- 27Pastore
- 29Mbappe
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 7Lucas Moura
- 11Di María
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 24Nkunku
- 33N'Soki
- 40Descamps
Caen
- 1Vercoutre
- 5Sankoh
- 4Diomande
- 28Da Silva
- 21Guilbert
- 6DelaplaceBooked at 36minsSubstituted forN'Kololoat 71'minutes
- 10Ait Bennasser
- 8PeetersBooked at 13minsSubstituted forBessatat 71'minutes
- 22Mbengue
- 26Santini
- 12Rodelin
Substitutes
- 9Repas
- 11Bessat
- 13Kouakou
- 17N'Kololo
- 18Avounou
- 20Bazile
- 30Samba
- Referee:
- Karim Abed
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 3, Caen 1.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Santini (Caen).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Caen 1. Ivan Santini (Caen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Ronny Rodelin (Caen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Yuri tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Ivan Santini (Caen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Thomas Meunier.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Caen 0. Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adama Mbengue (Caen).
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ronny Rodelin (Caen).
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Ivan Santini (Caen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincent Bessat with a cross.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Adama Mbengue (Caen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adama Mbengue (Caen).
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Ivan Santini (Caen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappe is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Julian Draxler replaces Thiago Motta.
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Vincent Bessat replaces Stef Peeters.
Substitution
Substitution, Caen. Jordan N'Kololo replaces Jonathan Delaplace.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baissama Sankoh.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javier Pastore with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Stanley N'Soki replaces Marquinhos because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edinson Cavani with a headed pass.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rémy Vercoutre.
Attempt saved. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.