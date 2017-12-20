Paris St-Germain 3-1 Caen

From the section

Kylian Mbappe is the first player to score and assist on his birthday in Ligue 1 over the past 10 seasons

Kylian Mbappe scored one and assisted another on his 19th birthday as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain beat Caen.

Edinson Cavani scored his 19th league goal of the season with an excellent backheel from Mbappe's cross.

Mbappe then tapped in Giovani Lo Celso's cross to double their lead - his 12th goal since his summer move from Monaco.

Yuri Berchiche made it 3-0, before Ivan Santini's last-minute penalty consolation.

Champions Monaco remain nine points behind PSG after beating Rennes 2-1. Radamel Falcao and Keita Balde scored for the principality, with Wahbi Khazri scoring in between the pair.