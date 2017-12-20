Italian Coppa Italia
Juventus 2-0 Genoa

Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala has not scored in four Serie A games

Paulo Dybala scored his first goal in a month as Juventus beat Genoa to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, where they will play neighbours Torino.

Dybala, recalled to the starting line-up after being dropped for two league games, put the Italian champions ahead from just outside the box.

And he assisted Gonzalo Higuain's second-half strike to seal their progress.

Torino reached the last eight with a surprise 2-1 win over Roma.

Lorenzo de Silvestri and Simone Edera put the Turin side 2-0 up and Edin Dzeko missed a penalty for Roma, before Patrik Schick's late consolation.

The other quarter-final ties involve AC Milan v Inter, Lazio v Fiorentina and Napoli v Atalanta.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 23Szczesny
  • 26LichtsteinerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forChielliniat 73'minutes
  • 24Rugani
  • 15Barzagli
  • 22Asamoah
  • 8Marchisio
  • 30BentancurBooked at 18mins
  • 27Sturaro
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forMatuidiat 86'minutes
  • 10Dybala
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forHiguaínat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Benatia
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 9Higuaín
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Matuidi
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 20Pjaca
  • 35Loria

Genoa

  • 23Lamanna
  • 14Biraschi
  • 13Rossettini
  • 3GentilettiBooked at 36mins
  • 22LazovicSubstituted forRicciat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 40Omeonga
  • 4Cofie
  • 21Brlek
  • 93Laxalt
  • 9CenturiónSubstituted forPellegriat 72'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 16GalabinovBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRossiat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Palladino
  • 25Rodríguez
  • 27Ricci
  • 33Landre
  • 38Zima
  • 49Rossi
  • 64Pellegri
  • 74Salcedo Mora
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away13

