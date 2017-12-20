Juventus 2-0 Genoa
-
- From the section European Football
Paulo Dybala scored his first goal in a month as Juventus beat Genoa to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, where they will play neighbours Torino.
Dybala, recalled to the starting line-up after being dropped for two league games, put the Italian champions ahead from just outside the box.
And he assisted Gonzalo Higuain's second-half strike to seal their progress.
Torino reached the last eight with a surprise 2-1 win over Roma.
Lorenzo de Silvestri and Simone Edera put the Turin side 2-0 up and Edin Dzeko missed a penalty for Roma, before Patrik Schick's late consolation.
The other quarter-final ties involve AC Milan v Inter, Lazio v Fiorentina and Napoli v Atalanta.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 26LichtsteinerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forChielliniat 73'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 15Barzagli
- 22Asamoah
- 8Marchisio
- 30BentancurBooked at 18mins
- 27Sturaro
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forMatuidiat 86'minutes
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forHiguaínat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 4Benatia
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 9Higuaín
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Matuidi
- 16Pinsoglio
- 20Pjaca
- 35Loria
Genoa
- 23Lamanna
- 14Biraschi
- 13Rossettini
- 3GentilettiBooked at 36mins
- 22LazovicSubstituted forRicciat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 40Omeonga
- 4Cofie
- 21Brlek
- 93Laxalt
- 9CenturiónSubstituted forPellegriat 72'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 16GalabinovBooked at 44minsSubstituted forRossiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 17Palladino
- 25Rodríguez
- 27Ricci
- 33Landre
- 38Zima
- 49Rossi
- 64Pellegri
- 74Salcedo Mora
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13