Juventus 2-0 Genoa

From the section

Paulo Dybala has not scored in four Serie A games

Paulo Dybala scored his first goal in a month as Juventus beat Genoa to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, where they will play neighbours Torino.

Dybala, recalled to the starting line-up after being dropped for two league games, put the Italian champions ahead from just outside the box.

And he assisted Gonzalo Higuain's second-half strike to seal their progress.

Torino reached the last eight with a surprise 2-1 win over Roma.

Lorenzo de Silvestri and Simone Edera put the Turin side 2-0 up and Edin Dzeko missed a penalty for Roma, before Patrik Schick's late consolation.

The other quarter-final ties involve AC Milan v Inter, Lazio v Fiorentina and Napoli v Atalanta.