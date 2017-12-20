German DFB Cup
Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller's goal was only his fourth of the season for Bayern, but his second in two games

Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller scored first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat holders Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup last 16.

The German champions hit the woodwork twice before Boateng headed them into a 12th-minute lead.

Muller doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time, after the Bavarians had missed six other chances.

Dortmund came back into the contest as Andriy Yarmolenko heading in unmarked at the far post in the 77th minute.

After winning their two previous matches under new coach Peter Stoger, Dortmund pushed hard for an equaliser but efforts from Jeremy Toljan and Andre Schurrle went narrowly wide.

Sweden international Alexander Isak and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also went close for the visitors, who have reached the final in each of the last four years.

Bayer Leverkusen also booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, while Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen advanced, along with Mainz 05, who beat Stuttgart 3-1 on Tuesday.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 17Boateng
  • 4Süle
  • 27Alaba
  • 8Javi MartínezSubstituted forRudyat 87'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forTolissoat 75'minutes
  • 23VidalBooked at 83mins
  • 7RibéryBooked at 22minsSubstituted forComanat 61'minutes
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 13Rafinha
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Rudy
  • 20Götze
  • 22Starke
  • 24Tolisso
  • 29Coman

B Dortmund

  • 38Bürki
  • 5BartraSubstituted forDahoudat 34'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 25Papastathopoulos
  • 36Toprak
  • 33Weigl
  • 15ToljanSubstituted forIsakat 88'minutes
  • 23Kagawa
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchürrleat 56'minutes
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 9Yarmolenko
  • 22Pulisic

Substitutes

  • 1Weidenfeller
  • 2Zagadou
  • 4Subotic
  • 8Sahin
  • 14Isak
  • 19Dahoud
  • 21Schürrle
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Wednesday 20th December 2017

