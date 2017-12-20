Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Muller's goal was only his fourth of the season for Bayern, but his second in two games

Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller scored first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat holders Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup last 16.

The German champions hit the woodwork twice before Boateng headed them into a 12th-minute lead.

Muller doubled their advantage five minutes before half-time, after the Bavarians had missed six other chances.

Dortmund came back into the contest as Andriy Yarmolenko heading in unmarked at the far post in the 77th minute.

After winning their two previous matches under new coach Peter Stoger, Dortmund pushed hard for an equaliser but efforts from Jeremy Toljan and Andre Schurrle went narrowly wide.

Sweden international Alexander Isak and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also went close for the visitors, who have reached the final in each of the last four years.

Bayer Leverkusen also booked their spot in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, while Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen advanced, along with Mainz 05, who beat Stuttgart 3-1 on Tuesday.

