Irish Premiership: Linfield end Cliftonville winning run

Champions Linfield revived their title hopes and ended Cliftonville's seven-match winning run with a 2-0 home victory at Windsor Park.

Goals by Stephen Fallon and Andrew Waterworth sealed the win which sees the Blues move up to fourth ahead of Cliftonville on goal difference.

Sammy Clingan scored twice for Glenavon who are up to third after winning 3-0 away to Dungannon Swifts.

Carrick got a draw against Glentoran while Ards beat Ballinamallard 2-1.

Linfield's win over Cliftonville was a desperately needed three points as the title holders responded positively to last week's dropped two points in a 3-3 draw with Warrenpoint.

Glenavon's 3-0 win at Dungannon has moved them up to third in the table

Fallon struck a sweet opener in the 26th minute and striker Waterworth ran through to make it 2-0 after the break.

Linfield are now 14 points behind leaders Coleraine with two matches in hand.

Glenavon's success at Stangmore Park means they have won their last six away league games.

Mark Sykes netted a well-taken 20th-minute opener and Clingan made it two with a penalty before curling in a superb free-kick for 3-0.

Glentoran missed a chance to move into the top six by drawing 1-1 at Carrick

Glenavon had James Singleton sent off at 2-0 for two fouls in three minutes on Swifts sub Cormac Burke.

Glentoran, having lost three in a row, looked set for a much-needed win away to Carrick as Eric Foley headed them into a 14th-minute lead.

But Carrick snatched a point with a 90th-minute equaliser scored by Lee Chapman.

It moved Carrick five points clear of bottom-placed Ballinamallard who lost 2-1 away to Ards.

Goals by Gareth Tommons and Michael McLellan had Ards in the driving seat with Gary Thompson pulling one back for the County Fermanagh side.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership - Saturday 23 December Ards 2-1 Ballinamallard Utd Carrick Rangers 1-1 Glentoran Dungannon Swifts 0-3 Glenavon Linfield 2-0 Cliftonville

Friday 22 December Crusaders 2-1 Ballymena United Warrenpoint Town 0-2 Coleraine