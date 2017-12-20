Raheem Sterling: hooligan admits racially aggravated attack on Man City winger

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's top goalscorer in all competitions this season

A convicted football hooligan has been jailed for a racist and "unprovoked" attack on Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling.

Karl Anderson, 29, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated common assault after Sterling was attacked outside City's training ground on Saturday.

The court heard Anderson already has 25 convictions for 37 offences, including football-related violence.

He has been jailed for 16 weeks and must pay £100 in compensation.

Anderson, who kicked Sterling four times during the assault, said he "lost his temper" and was sorry for his actions.

He abused the City player using racist language, as well as telling Sterling he wanted his wife and child to die.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court, Sterling, 23, said he "did not think this kind of behaviour happened in this country in this day and age".

CCTV footage of the attack outside City's training complex was played to the court, which showed Anderson pulling up in his van alongside Sterling.

In sentencing him, magistrate Diana Webb-Hobson called it an "entirely unprovoked attack" and described Anderson's previous record as "appalling".

Anderson, of Woodward Street in Manchester, smiled as he was taken from the dock.