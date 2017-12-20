BBC Sport - EFL Cup: Bristol City players quizzed about Manchester United

Bristol City pair face Man Utd quiz

Bristol City take on Manchester United tonight at Ashton Gate in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

Prior to the game, City players Aden Flint and Josh Brownhill were challenged to a special quiz all about their opponents.

