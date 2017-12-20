BBC Sport - EFL Cup: Bristol City players quizzed about Manchester United
Bristol City pair face Man Utd quiz
- From the section Bristol City
Bristol City take on Manchester United tonight at Ashton Gate in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.
Prior to the game, City players Aden Flint and Josh Brownhill were challenged to a special quiz all about their opponents.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired