Celtic close to completing deal for St Mirren's Lewis Morgan

St Mirren midfielder Lewis Morgan is keen to work with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic are close to signing the St Mirren midfielder Lewis Morgan for a fee of around £300,000.

The deal would likely see the Scotland under-21 international will continue to play for the Championship leaders until the end of the season.

BBC Scotland has learned that despite interest from a number of clubs, Morgan is keen to work with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

Morgan has made 23 appearances this season, scoring 10 goals.

Celtic are also closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper, who flew into Scotland yesterday ahead of his expected move to the Premiership leaders.

Morgan left Ranger' youth system in 2013 for St Mirren, and made his first-team debut the following year. After establishing himself in the starting line-up, he signed a contract extension in August 2016 tying him to St Mirren until 2018.