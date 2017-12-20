Falkirk withdraw from Forth Valley Football Academy to chase Premiership

Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Livingston means Falkirk have yet to win under Paul Hartley

Falkirk are to withdraw funding from the Forth Valley Football Academy, saying they must concentrate on the first team to win promotion.

Despite receiving praise for their youth policy, the Bairns have spent eight years in Scotland's second tier.

And chair Margaret Lang revealed that it has led to "unsustainable" losses.

"We want to be a Premiership football club and, to achieve this, our first team needs to be our absolute focus," she told her club website.

"As a result of this, the decision has been taken to prioritise the use of available resources in our first team.

"From 31 December onwards, Falkirk Football Club will therefore cease its funding of the Forth Valley Football Academy.

"This was not an easy decision and means that our focus on youth development will, for the time being at least, significantly reduce."

The academy is shared with League Two neighbours Stenhousemuir and Lowland League club East Stirlingshire.

Falkirk's decision to withdraw their funding follows "a significant strategic review of the club" entitled "Towards the Premiership".

The Bairns have only finished outside the top three once since being relegated from the top tier in 2010.

Jimmy Nicholl is Paul Hartley's assistant at Falkirk Stadium

But they parted with manager Peter Houston after having "underperformed significantly" this season and presently lie second bottom of the Championship under his successor, Paul Hartley.

"Over the past 10 years, our business model has become more and more reliant on player sales, finishing higher than top four in the Scottish Championship and a strong run in cup competitions," Lang said.

"Since the successful run to the Scottish Cup final in 2015, the club has made losses over the past two years at an operational level, even after player transfer income has been taken into account.

"This is likely to continue in the current year given how we have performed in the season so far.

"Ultimately, this model is unsustainable."

Lang said the change in direction comes after exploring "many different models" and visiting clubs in England.

As a result, Falkirk "are also reviewing our continued involvement in the SPFL Development/Reserve League from the end of the current season".

Dunfermline Athletic, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Rangers, for one season, have already withdrawn from the development set-up.

"We want to ensure we have the recruitment structure in place to identify the best possible individuals who can help us not only reach the Premiership, but to stay there and allow the club to grow to its fullest potential," Lang added.