Ex-Arsenal midfielder Rosicky retires

Rosicky made 246 appearances and scored 28 goals for Arsenal between 2006 and 2016

Former Arsenal and Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Rosicky has retired from professional football.

Rosicky won two FA Cups in a 10-year spell with the Gunners after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2006.

The Czech, who began and ended his career at Sparta Prague, says that injuries have forced him to retire.

"I am no longer able to fully prepare my body for what professional football requires," the 37-year old told Sparta's official website.

"My body was telling me for a long time that it does not want any more," Rosicky added.

"I would probably have nothing to offer my team-mates and Sparta.

"I would like to thank Sparta for raising me, for being the first step in my career, and for allowing me to say goodbye at the place I love the most."

Rosicky won 105 caps for Czech Republic and represented his country at five major tournaments.